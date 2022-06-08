Heather Flake’s Marriage Mindset Course Pays It Forward to Fresh Start Women’s Foundation

Heather Flake, Certified Life Coach

PHOENIX, ARIZONA, US, June 8, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Life Coach University proudly presents Heather Flake, Certified Life Coach for hosting the first fundraiser course where 50% of the proceeds will go to a registered charity. Heather has chosen Fresh Start Women’s Foundation based in Phoenix, Arizona as the recipient of the fundraiser. We’re honoured that Heather will be teaching her signature course, Marriage Mindset here at Life Coach University, which will directly pay it forward to a charity organization.

Heather says, “Fresh Start Women’s Foundation is an amazing organization that empowers women by offering them career skills, further education, mentoring and support services like social work and family law support.”

Heather specializes in helping women create peace and joy in marriage. Her results in her own marriage proved to Heather that she had something powerful to share with the world. Through coaching hundreds of clients, Heather lives out her passion for helping others improve the quality of their relationships. Heather is a member of the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-Day Saints, and mainly helps women from her church navigate the challenges and complexities of eternal marriage.

According to Heather, “marriage is a complex relationship and no matter how long you have been married, a healthy marriage will always require time, effort, and attention. It is easy to get into a routine and to feel mediocre or unsatisfied with your marriage. That is why the Marriage Mindset Course was created, to help individuals take a look at where they are, where they want to go, and how to bridge that gap.”

Heather’s Marriage Mindset is a week-long course. Each day is broken down into specific themes. Such as expectations, communication, conflict resolution, emotions, and how to enjoy yourself and spouse in marriage.

Participants will gain tools and insights that they can directly apply to their own marriages to find more joy by learning to empower themselves and control what they can; themselves. Heather teaches that regardless of how your spouse feels and acts, if you want to remain in your marriage and want to enjoy it, that is totally in your power.

Heather is a member of the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-Day Saints and mainly works with women from her church who are feeling disappointed, guilty, or unhappy in their marriages. However; this one week course at Life Coach University is for anyone who is married and wants to feel more joy, hope, and connection in their marriage.

The course will take place virtually via Zoom on Monday June 20th and will run through Friday June 24th. Each day the course will begin at 1:00pm Eastern US / 10:00am Pacific / 12:00pm Central US / 6:00pm England. Those interested in attending this course can visit www.lifecoachuniversity.com/courses to enroll in this course.

All About Heather Flake

Heather was the host of the April 2022 International Conference on Relationships, where she and other life coaches from all the world came together to discuss the topic of relationships. The keynote speakers included Bryan Peterson, Norma Frahn, Chris Weals, and Lani Kim. Heather is also a regular contributor at Life Coach University, offering PIF Talks™ each month.

All About Life Coach University

Life Coach University is on a mission to coach millions more. Coaches from all around the world share their brilliance and pay it forward in the spirit of kindness and generosity with their PIF Talks™. PIF Talks™ stands for Pay It Forward Talks where our only ask is for all participants to pay it forward in any way they choose. Some examples of how people pay it forward are picking wild flowers for their friends, making a cup of tea for someone, smiling at others, donating items to charity shops, or buying pair boots for a homeless man.

