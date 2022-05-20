Submit Release
News Search

There were 866 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 189,532 in the last 365 days.

MoIT stops anti-dumping duties on galvanised steel from South Korea and China

VIETNAM, May 20 - The Ministry of Industry and Trade decided to terminate the application of anti-dumping measures to several galvanised steel products originating from South Korea and China. — Photo vtv.vn

HÀ NỘI — The Ministry of Industry and Trade has just issued Decision No 924/QĐ-BCT on terminating the application of anti-dumping measures to several galvanised steel products originating from South Korea and China.

The ministry began conducting a period-end review in June last year in accordance with the Law on Foreign Trade Management and based on the review requesting dossier of representatives of the domestic manufacturing industry.

The investigation is carried out in accordance with the provisions of the World Trade Organisation, the Law on Foreign Trade Management and related regulations.

In addition, the ministry has collected information and opinions of stakeholders, and carefully considered and assessed the impacts of imported galvanised steel products on the domestic industry and the level of dumping of the manufacturing and exporting enterprises of South Korea and China.

The investigation results show that after five years of applying anti-dumping measures, the domestic industry no longer suffers significant damage.

In the immediate future, imports from South Korea and China are unlikely to cause damage to the domestic industry.

Based on the investigation and implementation of WTO regulations, the Law on Foreign Trade Management, guiding documents and opinions of relevant parties, the ministry decided to terminate the application of anti-dumping measures for some galvanised steel products originating from Korea and China. — VNS

You just read:

MoIT stops anti-dumping duties on galvanised steel from South Korea and China

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more
MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.