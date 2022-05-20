MoIT stops anti-dumping duties on galvanised steel from South Korea and China

VIETNAM, May 20 - The Ministry of Industry and Trade decided to terminate the application of anti-dumping measures to several galvanised steel products originating from South Korea and China. — Photo vtv.vn

HÀ NỘI — The Ministry of Industry and Trade has just issued Decision No 924/QĐ-BCT on terminating the application of anti-dumping measures to several galvanised steel products originating from South Korea and China.

The ministry began conducting a period-end review in June last year in accordance with the Law on Foreign Trade Management and based on the review requesting dossier of representatives of the domestic manufacturing industry.

The investigation is carried out in accordance with the provisions of the World Trade Organisation, the Law on Foreign Trade Management and related regulations.

In addition, the ministry has collected information and opinions of stakeholders, and carefully considered and assessed the impacts of imported galvanised steel products on the domestic industry and the level of dumping of the manufacturing and exporting enterprises of South Korea and China.

The investigation results show that after five years of applying anti-dumping measures, the domestic industry no longer suffers significant damage.

In the immediate future, imports from South Korea and China are unlikely to cause damage to the domestic industry.

Based on the investigation and implementation of WTO regulations, the Law on Foreign Trade Management, guiding documents and opinions of relevant parties, the ministry decided to terminate the application of anti-dumping measures for some galvanised steel products originating from Korea and China. — VNS