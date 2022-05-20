Metal Aerosol Can Market 2022 Size, Share, Top Manufacturers, Segmentation, Competitive Landscape and Forecast to 2027

Metal Aerosol Can Market

Growing demand for the product expected to drive the Metal Aerosol Can market in personal care products, including hair sprays and hair gels.

NEW YORK CITY, NEW YORK, USA, May 20, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The global Metal Aerosol Can Market is forecast to reach USD 4.32 Billion by 2027, according to a new report by Reports and Data. The market is witnessing an increased demand from the personal care and cosmetics industry as metal containers are increasingly being used for personal care products as they secure the material from contamination and prolong the life of the goods relative to plastic containers. Besides, demand for metal aerosol cans is increasing due to their environmental benefits, superior performance, and convenience over the plastic cans. However, fluctuating costs of raw materials such as aluminum and steel are changing the demand for the usage of replacement goods is likely to hamper development in the sector for metal aerosols.

Increasing demand for portable household products, including bug sprays, and insecticides will likely drive the product's market over the projected period. Moreover, growing demand for auto-care, automotive, and food & beverage, aerosol goods are anticipated to boost demand for these containers primarily due to rising disposable, income coupled with population development. Also, the growth of end-use industries such as automobiles and cosmetics, is projected to boost commodity demand over the forecast period. Concerns about the toxicity of propellants used in containers are expected to act as a significant restraint to the growth of the industry. The major market players resort to new product development as a substantial market dominance strategy. Besides, these manufacturers, including Ardagh Group, Ball Corporation, and Crown Holdings Inc., promote their products through a well-established production and distribution network, stretched across significant consumers such as the UK, the US, and China. The propellant and product filling companies on the market are strategically positioned close to the production location to minimize the lead time.

Certain vital factors are challenging the global metal aerosol can market, including highly volatile metal prices, which pose a significant threat to a manufacturer's aerosol potential by decreasing their profit. Additionally, various requirements for environmental compliance also pose challenges for manufacturers around the world. However, the rapid growth of the industries, resulting in a hike in demand for metal aerosol cans are expected to help manufacturers over the forecast period to cope with those challenges.

The COVID-19 impact:

As the COVID-19 crisis grows, manufacturers are rapidly changing their practices and purchasing priorities to meet the demand of a pandemic that has reduced the need for Metal Aerosol Can. A sequence of both positive and negative shocks will arise over a few months, as producers and their vendors adapt to changing demands of customers. The import-export dependent economies of many regions look vulnerable, with an unfortunate global situation. Global Metal Aerosol Can markets are reshaped by the impact of this pandemic when certain manufacturers either close down or decrease their production because of a lack of downstream demand. While some are having their production suspended as a precautionary measure by the governments of their respective nations to combat the spread of the virus. For certain countries, consumers are centered on being more regional by looking at the magnitude of the epidemic and the consequent actions of the national authorities themselves. In these situations, business dynamics in Asia Pacific regions were very dynamic, weakening regularly, making stabilizing themselves difficult.

Further key findings from the report suggest

• Based on type, Steel-Tin plate generated a revenue of USD 1.10 million in 2019 and is projected to rise with a CAGR of 3.2% in the forecast period, owing to its wide variety of applications in household products that place a greater emphasis on the pressure of the containers.

• The compressed gases propellants expected to grow with a CAGR of 3.9% in the forecasted period, owing to gases such as nitrogen, nitrous oxide, and carbon dioxide that are used as aerosol propellants for products dispensed as fine mists, foams, or semisolids, thereby making it suitable for a variety of applications.

• The personal care industry is the major contributor to the Metal Aerosol Can market in 2019. The personal care industry of the North America region is the major shareholder of the market and held around 68.0% of the market in the year 2019, owing to the steady growth for the rising demand for personal care products.

• North America dominated the market for Metal Aerosol Can in 2019. The consistent focus on the innovative and cost-effective procedures of the region, that are adopted in the area is driving the market. The North America region held approximately 30.0% of the market, followed by Europe, which contains around 28.8% market in the year 2019.

Key participants include The Ardagh Group, Crown Holdings Inc., CPMC Holdings Ltd., Ball Corporation, TUBEX Holding GmbH, Exal Corporation, Arnest Group, Plastipak Holdings Inc., Nussbaum Matzingen AG, and Perfektup Ambalaj, among others.

For the purpose of this report, Reports and Data have been segmented into the global Metal Aerosol Can market on the basis of type, propellants, application, and region:

Type Outlook (Revenue, USD Million; 2017-2027)

• Aluminum

• Steel-Tinplate

• Others

Propellants Outlook (Revenue, USD Million; 2017-2027)

• Liquefied Gases

• Compressed Gases

Application Outlook (Revenue, USD Million; 2017-2027)

• Personal Care

• Pharmaceutical

• Food & Beverage

• Agriculture

• Chemical & Paint

• Others

Regional Outlook (Revenue, USD Million; 2017-2027)

• North America

• Europe

• Asia Pacific

• MEA

• Latin America

Key questions answered by the report

• At what rate will the Metal Aerosol Can Market grow? What will be the value of the market in 2027?

• What are the key technologies driving Metal Aerosol Can Market?

• What would be the impact of the Metal Aerosol Can Market across different regions?

• What are the strategies adopted by players to enter the APAC region?

• What is the critical application of the Metal Aerosol Can Market in the different sectors?

