Industrial Networking Solutions Market Size, Share & Forecast [2022-2029] | Global Industry Growth Rate, Key Players, Type & Application, Expansion Plans, Recent Developments, Revenue, Challenges, Restraints Analysis

/EIN News/ -- Pune, India, May 20, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The global industrial networking solutions market size is expected to grow rapidly in the foreseeable future backed by tracing demand for streamlined operations in IT Service delivery. This information is published by Fortune Business Insights in its report, titled "Industrial Networking Solutions Market Share, 2022-2029". The growing demand for software-defined wide area networks and predictive maintenance are boosting product sales. Also, the rising demand for wireless technology in the industrial sector and corporate world is driving market growth. In addition to this, several data analytics tools and data processing is boosting product development.

Industry Development:

April 2020: ZTE Corporation declared the deployment of core router single servers and network clusters for China Telecom in Liaoning province, Ganzhou, and Jinzhou. The complete network was maintained efficiently and stabilized by using ZTE corporation patented devices.





Drivers & Restraints

Increasing Adoption of Automation to Generate Revenue

The growing demand for automation in various industries is the facilitating the industrial networking solutions market growth. The product is increasingly utilized for automation with the rise in the number of connected devices utilized and several industries. For example, in 2019, Nokia Corporation and Hitachi Kokusai Electric partner together to deliver a solution that aided the deployment of advanced digital automation services.

Moreover, the increasing utilization of personal devices and bring your own device policies is creating a lucrative growth opportunity for the product. Also, coupled with this, the demand for wireless technology in the industrial processes is facilitating growth.

Regional Insights

Widespread Demand in North America Owing to High Utilization of Agile Network

North America is anticipated to lead the industrial networking solutions market share in the foreseeable future. This is due to the rising adoption of smart connected devices, and agile network in the industries. Moreover, significant utilization of cloud and mobile technology also drives product sales.

Asia-pacific is anticipated to have fast growth in the forthcoming years. This is because of the rapid industrialization in the region. Also, the adoption of high-end technology by countries such as China and Japan is projected to boost the market. For example, in 2019, the Government of Japan introduced of 5G spectrum.





Market Segmentation

By component, the market for industrial networking solutions is trifurcated into hardware, software, and services. Based on deployment, the market is bifurcated into on-premises and cloud. By industry, the market is divided into BFSI, IT and telecommunication, automotive, transport and logistics, manufacturing, consumer electronics, and others. Based on geography, the market is divided into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and the Middle East & Africa.

What Does the Report Contain?

The Industrial Networking Solutions Market report has details on all the latest technology available in the industrial networking solutions industry. The technological advances made in the industry has been highlighted and the potential opportunities associated with that. The report establishes the challenges of the market and advices various solution to them. It also mentions the growth stimulating factors, the restraints, consumption pattern, distribution channels, and all other vital information associated with the market.

COVID-19 Impact

Work From Home Trend to Surge Product Demand

The coronavirus infection resulted in the growing demand for industrial networking solutions. A significant section of the working population had to shift to work from home instead of office which also created a substantial demand for the product to create an efficient method for information management. The online retail industry also experienced a significant increase in traffic on their websites as most of the retail stores had to be shut down or were only open for a limited time. The high generation of data during the pandemic resulted in proportionate demand for the product for smooth functioning of various industries.





Competitive Landscape

Technological Advancement by Market Leaders to Facilitate Growth

The competitive landscape of industrial networking solutions enlightens us with details on prominent players of this industry. Technological advancement by key players is being researched to gain traction in the market. Several market giants are also collaborating on production facilities to expand their business horizons. Some companies are also using awareness campaigns to strategically introduce their products in regions with minimal awareness to expand their horizons. Several more strategic collaborations, acquisitions, partnerships, product launches, technological advancement, and others are spread across the market horizon of this product.

Companies Profiled in the Industrial Networking Solutions Market:

Juniper Networks

Dell EMC

Huawei Technologies Co., Ltd.

Sierra Wireless

Cisco Systems

Rockwell Automation

ABB

Veryx Technologies

Belden Inc.

Moxa, Inc.





