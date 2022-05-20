Fiberglass Mold Market Size, Demand, Volume, Growth ratio, Industry Challenges, and Future Forecasts to 2028

The growing demand for renewable energy sources is one of the significant factors contributing to the growth of the market

NEW YORK CITY, NY, UNITED STATES, May 19, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- According to a new report by Reports and Data, the global Fiberglass Mold Market is forecast to reach USD 631.8 Million by 2028. The growing demand for renewable energy sources is one of the significant factors contributing to the growth of the market. Fiberglass is stronger and has a high resistance to corrosion. The materials are ideal for products used outside, in states near the ocean, with high salt content in the air. Fire-retardant resins make products withstand fire. There are very few limitations with molding fiberglass, providing unlimited possibilities for manufacturers. This makes it possible to design visually appealing ones that are still structurally strong and durable.

The Asia Pacific region held the largest market share of ~29% in the year 2018 and is anticipated to witness the highest CAGR of 9.4% during the forecast period. The rapid growth in the demand for fiberglass mold will contribute to the growth of the market in the region. The rising population, growing industrialization, and urbanization, coupled with the expanding chemicals & materials, construction, automotive, and other industries in the region will also escalate the growth of the market.

Market Dynamics:

The materials and chemicals industry is rapidly gaining traction over the forecast period and is expected to expand significantly in the coming years. Technological advancements and rising innovation are key factors boosting the global market growth. The global Fiberglass Mold markets are projected to register robust revenue CAGR during the forecast period between 2022 and 2028. Increasing awareness about green energy and eco-friendly biodegradable products and the environmental impact due to carbon emissions are a few key factors supporting market growth. High demand for various chemicals and raw materials in various industrial sectors such as food and technology, pharmaceutical and biotechnology, manufacturing, paint and coating, paper, and plastic among others. In addition, increasing research and development activities, growing demand for products like perfumes, soaps, and detergents for daily usage along with rising disposable income across the globe are further boosting the market growth.

Key participants include Dencam Composites, Gurit Holding AG, Janicki Industries, Norco Composites & GRP, SCHÜTZ GmbH & Co. KGaA, TPI Composites, Shandong Shaungyi Technology, Indutch Composites Technology, EUROS GmbH, and Molded Fiber Glass Companies, among others.

Further key findings from the report suggest

Among the product types, epoxy resins accounted for the largest market share of ~36% in the year 2018. The main characteristics of epoxy resin after curing are voltage resistance, water absorption, strength, heat & temperature resistance, chemical resistance, elongation, shrinkage coefficient, thermal conductivity, induced rate, and others.

The vinyl ester is forecasted to witness the highest CAGR of 9.5% during the forecast period. Vinyl esters are more tolerant of stretching than polyesters. This makes them able to absorb impact, reducing the damage caused, and are less likely to show stress cracking. Vinyl esters shrink less on curing, which means that the 'pre-release' of a laminate from a mold is less significant.

By composite phases, the market can be classified into the matrix and dispersed phases. Fiber-reinforced composites usually consist of a continuous phase. This continuous phase is also known as the matrix, and the material that is distributed through the matrix is known as the dispersed phase. The dispersed phase, also called a reinforcement, is added for other purposes, such as bulking up the matrix at a low cost without affecting the properties of the composite. There may also be a phase to create a bond between layers and phases, sometimes called the interface.

The companies have adopted various strategies, including mergers, acquisitions, and partnerships to hold ongoing trials and come up with new developments in the market.

For this report, Reports and Data have been segmented into the global fiberglass mold market on the basis of resin type, composite phases, industry vertical, and region:

Composite Phases Outlook (Volume, Kilo Tons, and Revenue, USD Million; 2018-2028)

Matrix

Dispersed Phase

Interface

Resin Type Outlook (Volume, Kilo Tons, and Revenue, USD Million; 2018-2028)

Polyester

Vinyl Ester

Epoxy

Others

Industry Vertical Outlook (Volume, Kilo Tons, and Revenue, USD Million; 2018-2028)

Building & Construction

Automotive & Transportation

Wind energy

Aerospace & Defense

Marine

Others

Table of Content

Chapter 1. Market Synopsis

1.1. Market Definition

1.2. Research Scope & Premise

1.3. Methodology

1.4. Market Estimation Technique

Chapter 2. Executive Summary

2.1. Summary Snapshot, 2020 – 2028

Chapter 3. Indicative Metrics

Chapter 4. Fiberglass Mold Market Segmentation & Impact Analysis

4.1. Fiberglass Mold Market Segmentation Analysis

4.2. Industrial Outlook

4.2.1. Market indicators analysis

4.2.2. Market drivers analysis

4.2.2.1. Growing demand for renewable energy sources

4.2.2.2. Rising demand from end-use industries

4.2.3. Market restraints analysis

4.2.3.1. Expensive manufacturing processes

4.3. Technological Insights

4.4. Regulatory Framework

4.5. ETOP Analysis

4.6. Porter’s Five Forces Analysis

Continued...

Regional Outlook (Volume, Kilo Tons, and Revenue, USD Million; 2018-2028)

North America

Europe

Asia Pacific

MEA

Latin America

