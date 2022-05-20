Submit Release
News Search

There were 910 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 189,524 in the last 365 days.

Global Nematicides Market Size will Observe Substantial Growth USD 1.7 billion by 2027 : Fior Markets

Nematicides Market by Nematode Type (Root-knot, Cyst, Others), Chemical Type (Bionematicides, Organophosphates, Fumigants, Carbamates, Others), Crop Type (Field crops, Vegetables, Fruits & Nuts, Others), Formulation (Emulsifiable Concentrates, Liquids, Granulars), Applications (Soil dressing, Seed Treatment, Fumigation, Drenching), Region, Global Industry Analysis, Market Size, Share, Growth, Trends, and Forecast to 2027

/EIN News/ -- Newark, NJ, May 19, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- As per the report published by Fior Markets, The global nematicides market is expected to grow from USD 1.3 billion in 2019 to USD 1.7 billion by 2027, at a CAGR of 3.4% during the forecast period 2020-2027. The Asia-Pacific region stands as a promising market for nematicides and is expected to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period. APAC region’s potential is attributed to a growing population having additional food requirements. However, the North America region holds the largest market share due to major crops like corn and cotton being negatively affected by the presence of diverse nematode species. Environmental concerns regarding chemical nematicides are a factor that hinders market growth. Hence, farmers are opting for bio-based nematicides.

Get Free Sample Copy: https://www.fiormarkets.com/report-detail/418397/request-sample

Key players in the global nematicides market are Bayer AG, Certis USA LLC, UPL Limited, Chr. Hansen, T. Stanes & Company Limited, Dow Chemical Company, Corteva Agriscience, Crop IQ Technology, American Vanguard Corporation, Brandt Consolidated, Inc, FMC Corporation, Adama, BASF SE, Real IPM Kenya, Sumitomo Chemical Co. Ltd, Corteva Agriscience, Agri Life, Horizon Group, Monsanto Company, Marrone Bio Innovations, Valent, Syngenta Crop Protection AG, Nufarm and Isagro Group, among others. Key companies are mainly focusing on developing new products, forming partnerships, and joint ventures to gain significant market share in the nematicides market. 

Bayer AG launched a new nematicide product, called the BioAct Prime in May 2019 to prevent nematodes infestations in horticultural crops.

The nematode type segment includes root-knot, cyst, and others. The chemical type segment includes bionematicides, organophosphates, fumigants, carbamates, and others. The bionematicides segment is projected to dominate the market with the highest growth rate owing to increasing environmental concerns and awareness about organic foods. On the basis of crop type, the market has been divided into field crops, vegetables, fruits & nuts, and others. The segment of vegetables is estimated to hold the largest market share due to rising infestations of vegetables such as potatoes, tomatoes and cabbages by nematodes. Based on formulation, the market has been divided into emulsifiable concentrates, liquids, and granulars. Granular nematicides dominated the market. The applications segment includes soil dressing, seed treatment, fumigation, and drenching. Fumigants are typically administered only to high-value crops several weeks before the actual plantation in order to eliminate existing nematodes and other parasites. 

Read Complete Report with TOC: https://www.fiormarkets.com/report/nematicides-market-by-nematode-type-root-knot-cyst-others-418397.html

About the report:

The global nematicides market is analysed on the basis of value (USD Billion). All the segments have been analyzed on global, regional and country basis. The study includes the analysis of more than 30 countries for each segment. The report offers in-depth analysis of driving factors, opportunities, restraints, and challenges for gaining the key insight of the market. The study includes porter’s five forces model, attractiveness analysis, raw material analysis, supply, demand analysis, competitor position grid analysis, distribution and marketing channels analysis.

Request for Customization: https://www.fiormarkets.com/enquiry/request-customization/418397

Customization of the Report:

The report can be customized as per client requirements. For further queries, you can contact us on sales@fiormarkets.com or +1-201-465-4211. Our executives will be pleased to understand your requirements and offer you the best-suited reports.

About Fior Markets

Fior Markets is a futuristic market intelligence company, helping customers flourish their business strategies and make better decisions using actionable intelligence. With transparent information pool, we meet clients’ objectives, commitments on high standard and targeting possible prospects for SWOT analysis and market research reports. Fior Markets deploys a wide range of regional and global market intelligence research reports including industries like technology, pharmaceutical, consumer goods, food and beverages, chemicals, media, materials and many others.

Contact Us

Avinash D
Head of Business Development
Phone: +1-201-465-4211
Email: sales@fiormarkets.com
Web: www.fiormarkets.com





To Read Top Industries Reports, Visit our Affiliated Website: https://www.marketsandresearch.biz

Related Reports

Microcellular Plastics Market - https://www.fiormarkets.com/report/microcellular-plastics-market-by-type-pvc-ps-pc-419535.html
Metal Forging Market - https://www.fiormarkets.com/report/metal-forging-market-by-raw-materials-carbon-steel-419553.html
Nonwoven Industrial Membrane Market - https://www.fiormarkets.com/report/nonwoven-industrial-membrane-market-by-module-tubular-plate-419554.html
Metal Casing Market - https://www.fiormarkets.com/report/metal-casing-market-by-product-stamping-mim-419564.html


Primary Logo

You just read:

Global Nematicides Market Size will Observe Substantial Growth USD 1.7 billion by 2027 : Fior Markets

Distribution channels: Consumer Goods, Science


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more
MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.