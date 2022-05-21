What to look for when buying a 4K laser projector?
This article will introduce you to some tips for buying laser projectors.NEW YORK, THE UNITED STATES, May 20, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- With all the different projectors available in the market to be purchased, the decision lies on two main things: price and features. Where one is willing to compromise on price, but not on features, some others are more fixated on decent features.
In all of this hustle, the easiest way to go about is to get the important information you are specifically looking for in a projector. Sharing some of the main features to look into when you looking to buy a 4K Laser Projector for your home use.
Display and Image Quality
One of the first few things to notice is the image quality and display of pictures displayed. In this regard, the Dangbei Mars Pro projector has not only an ALPD laser fluorescence display but also has brightness as high as 3200ANSI lumens. In comparison to other projectors in the market, and according to its price point, this feature is a plus. Even in daylight, the image quality is distinct and clear, and bright enough.
Chip Processing Capacity
Another feature to look for is the chip processing capacity in any projector, which in this case is a quad-core 64-bit CPU and Mali-G52 GPU. It is a MediaTek’s MT9669 master chip. For a home theatre, on a budget, this is more than enough. It not only supports AI images but also enhances the image quality, by optimizing the brightness, and saturation and reducing the noise. For a home theatre project, this is a feature that is much needed on a good budget.
Laser Sensors
Having a ToF laser senior is a plus in the case of Mars Pro by Dangbei, which focuses on the screen and projects the image as if it is real lifelike. Any corrections needed in the image while displaying, cater to those. The laser probing and ultra-clear camera feature provide fast and accurate corrections.
Easy to Use Design
For a home theatre, it is really important that it is user-friendly and doesn’t have any complicated setup. Any form of scanning is easily done by it, while it automatically adjusts the size and picture of the family it’s being projected on.
Voice Control System in Far-fields
Having a 4 silicon microphone is a spec that not only provides any form of noise reduction but also has a noise cancellation technology built to accurately adjust to the need of the hour.
Accessibility and Workability with Other Devices
One of the key features anyone looks for, is that their projector is easy to connect with any form of a gaming console or computer, or any other audio device. In addition to this, the display for gaming is to be as efficient as possible with minimal lagging and amazingly functioning speakers.
All of these key features, within an under $2,000 budget are available in the Dangbei Mars Pro 4K Laser Projector. It can be bought to be set up as a multi-purpose projector in your home space.
