Montgomery County Council Statement Following the Passing of Former County Executive Sidney Kramer

MARYLAND, May 20 - Montgomery County Council President Gabe Albornoz made the following statement on behalf of the Council on the passing of former Montgomery County Executive Sidney “Sid” Kramer, who died on Monday, May 16:

“We are devastated by the loss of the incomparable Sid Kramer, who passed away at the age of 96 on Monday.

“Sid Kramer dedicated his life to public service, serving on the Montgomery County Council from 1970-1974 and in the Maryland General Assembly representing Montgomery County for eight years before becoming Montgomery County’s third county executive in 1986.

“Montgomery County has lost a giant. He gave all he had to make Montgomery County great. During his tenure in the Maryland State Senate, he effectively led the Montgomery County Senate Delegation and secured legislative victories, including legislation to curb smoking in public spaces and creating tax credits for state retirees. After leaving office, he remained politically active and served as a mentor to local elected officials, notably former County Executives Douglas Duncan and Isiah “Ike” Leggett.

“Always civically-engaged, Kramer was a former president of the Montgomery County Chamber of Commerce, president of the Rotary Club of Silver Spring, Vice-Chairman of the Executive Committee of the Montgomery United Way, Director of the ARC of Maryland, and a member of the Board of Trustees of Holy Cross Hospital.

“He is survived by his three children, Maryland State Senator Benjamin Kramer, Maryland Secretary of Aging and former State Senator Rona Kramer and Miriam Dubin, eight grandchildren and three great-grandchildren. His legacy of public service lives on through his children and his impact on our community will be felt for many years to come.

“We send our deepest condolences to the Kramer family, friends and loved ones.”

# # #