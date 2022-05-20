Bayfront Highway night closures near Waianuenue Ave intersection start Sunday, May 22

Main, News Posted on May 19, 2022 in Highways News

HILO – The Hawaiʻi Department of Transportation (HDOT) informs Hawaiʻi Island motorists of scheduled road closures on Hawaiʻi Belt Road/Bayfront Highway (Route 19) for the Waianuenue Intersection Improvements Project. Nighttime closures for the week starting May 22, 2022, are as follows.

Closure of Hilo-bound Hawaiʻi Belt Road between Waianuenue Avenue and Hau Lane.

From: To: Hours Closed:

Sunday, May 22 Monday, May 23 9 p.m. to 4 a.m.

Monday, May 23 Tuesday, May 24 9 p.m. to 4 a.m.

Work on the above dates will include a detour for Hilo-bound motorists along Wainaku Drive, from the Wailuku Bridge to Waianuenue Avenue. Honokaa-bound drivers are asked to maneuver through the route with caution.

Full closure of Bayfront Highway between Waianuenue Avenue and Pauai Street.

From: To: Hours Closed:

Tuesday, May 24 Wednesday, May 25 9 p.m. to 4 a.m.

Wednesday, May 25 Thursday, May 26 9 p.m. to 4 a.m.

Motorists are advised to use Kamehameha Avenue as an alternate route.

HDOT asks all road users to obey posted traffic signs and plan for additional time needed to move through the area. All work is weather permitting.