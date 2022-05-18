California Supreme Court clears the way for Newsom to grant clemency to NFL star’s father, convicted of murder in 2005

The state Supreme Court cleared the way Wednesday for Gov. Gavin Newsom to grant clemency and an early parole hearing to Kenneth Clark, a pro football player’s father who was convicted of a 2005 murder in San Bernardino and sentenced to 55 years to life in prison.
