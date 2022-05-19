Carper Pushes White House for National Formula Coordinator to Ease Burden on Delaware Parents

DELAWARE, May 19 - Carper joins colleagues in calling on President Biden to immediately appoint a White House coordinator on infant formula and develop a national strategy to address shortages

WASHINGTON, D.C. – U.S. Senator Tom Carper (D-Del.) encouraged President Biden to assign a coordinator within the White House to address the nationwide infant formula shortage. In a letter led by Senators Patty Murray (D-Wash.) and Bob Casey (D-Pa.), Carper urged the White House to appoint an adviser to work with manufacturers directly, and to implement a national strategy to increase the resiliency of the infant formula supply chain and protect against future contamination and shortages.

“We need organized leadership and a clear plan for addressing this crisis. We cannot stop working on this issue until babies are fed,” wrote the Senators. “The federal government needs to do more to get formula back on shelves as soon as possible and secure the supply chain of infant formula to prevent this type of crisis from happening again. These actions require a government-wide response, as the issue spans food supply chain security, regulatory oversight, public health surveillance, market competition, government contracting, and more. We urge you to immediately assign a coordinator within the White House to work with manufacturers directly and oversee the development and implementation of a national strategy for increasing the resiliency of the infant formula supply chain and protecting against future contamination and shortages.”

The letter was also signed by Senators Hassan (N.H), Smith (Minn.), Blumenthal (Conn.), Reed (R.I.), Hirono (Hawaii), Shaheen (N.H.), Rosen (Nev.), Kelly (Ariz.), Sinema (Ariz.), King (Maine), Warnock (Ga.), Wyden (Ore.), Merkley (Ore.), Baldwin (Wis.), Padilla (Calif.), Heinrich (N. M.), Gillibrand (N.Y.), Markey (Mass.), Booker (N.J.), Cortez-Masto (Nev.), Duckworth (Ill.), Menendez (N.J.), Hickenlooper (Colo.), Brown (Ohio), Whitehouse (R.I.), Kaine (Va.), Lujan (N.M.), Van Hollen (Md.), and Warren (Mass.).

To view the full letter, click here.

