Lane Reductions on Mt. Rose Highway for NDOT's Incline Village Highway Improvements

CARSON CITY, Nev. – Through next Friday, May 27, drivers will see lane closures and travel delays on upper Mt. Rose Highway (State Route 431) as the Nevada Department of Transportation continues enhancements to State Routes 431 and 28 near Incline Village.

Lane closures with up to 30-minute travel delays are currently in place through May 27 on upper Mt. Rose Highway from the Summit (near Mt. Rose trailhead) through the Tahoe Meadows area for repaving. The lane closures take place, 24-hours-a-day Sundays at 8 pm through noon Fridays.

Through mid-June, traffic is also reduced to a single lane, controlled by an automated temporary traffic signal, 24-7 on State Route 28 near the Thunderbird Lodge south of Sand Harbor State Park as roadside drainage improvements are made.

Day and nighttime single lane closures will also continue on other sections of State Route 28 from Crystal Bay to the Sand Harbor State Park area, and on Mt. Rose Highway from the summit to the State Route 28 roundabout. While the majority of delays will be minimal, drivers can anticipate delays of up to 30 minutes with alternating directions of traffic through the work zone.

Commercial trucks with air brakes (26,000 pounds or greater) are prohibited from traveling westbound over Mt. Rose Highway between the Mt. Rose ski resort and Incline Village. The truck closure is a safety precaution to prevent trucks traveling down the mountain potentially encountering brake issues in the road work zone. Trucks will be allowed traveling eastbound.

Construction during the 2022 season will include:

ITS conduit line installation – SR 28 from Nevada/California border to south in front of the casinos, and from the Northwood/Southwood Boulevard intersection in Incline Village to Ponderosa Ranch

Select roadway cross slopes will be reconstructed for enhanced roadway alignment and drainage

Drainage and guardrail improvements will enhance roadside safety and water quality, ensuring additional stormwater treatment before reaching Lake Tahoe

Enhanced sidewalks, sidewalk ramps, and driveway accesses

An aging timber retaining wall on SR 28 approximately a half mile north of Memorial Point lookout will be reinforced

Drainage improvements will be made where Marlette Creek crosses underneath SR 28, enhancing water quality and ensuring additional stormwater treatment before reaching Lake Tahoe

SR 431 from SR 28 roundabout in Incline Village to Tahoe Rim Trailhead at Mt. Rose Summit: Repaving eight miles of SR 431- Three inches of roadway asphalt will be removed and replaced Approximately three miles of new concrete barrier rail Select roadway shoulders will be reconstructed and flattened



For additional information, please visit InclineHighways.com. You can also call the project hotline at (775) 560-0402, e-mail InclineHighways@gmail.com or text INCLINE to (775) 242-9168 to sign up for text alerts.

Additional state highway information is available at dot.nv.gov or by calling (775) 888-7000. Also follow @NevadaDOTReno on Twitter for traffic and project updates in northern Nevada, and @nevadadot on Twitter, Facebook, and Instagram for updates from across the state.