Agile Group USA Awarded FAA eFAST Award

The woman-owned business provides technical, project, and operational support for the government and commercial organizations

ALBUQUERQUE, NM, USA, May 20, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Agile Group USA, a provider of technical, project, and operational support services for the government and commercial organizations, was awarded the Federal Aviation Administration’s eFAST award. The eFAST program is a streamlined way for small businesses to work with the FAA.

Agile Group USA is a highly respected strategic management firm specializing in working with federal government organizations, construction and engineering firms, healthcare providers, security companies, and transportation organizations. Founded in Albuquerque, New Mexico, Agile Group provides world-class service that meets all its clients’ unique project and communication management needs.

Since its inception in 2010, the eFAST program has played a crucial role in supporting small businesses and promoting competition in government contracting. This innovative initiative helps contract professionals dedicated to helping businesses navigate the complicated acquisition life cycle, from start to finish. In addition, users have access to an online tool called eFAST KSN Workspace, which is a secure and intuitive platform for managing contracts and other procurement information.

With responsive customer service and fast turnaround times, eFAST has emerged as a leading resource for entrepreneurs and businesses looking to get their products or services into the hands of government agencies. Furthermore, eFAST organizers take great pride in their outreach and exhibiting opportunities, which allow them to engage directly with potential vendors and promote entrepreneurship across all sectors.

There are nine functional areas in eFAST: air transportation support, business administration and management, research and development, computer/information systems development, computer systems support, documentation and training, engineering services, maintenance, and repair. MOA holders offer services in all these areas. They are required to have the capability to support all eFAST functional areas to compete for eFAST task orders. The functional areas are broad categories that allow the government to acquire a wide range of services under eFAST. This flexibility is one of the key benefits of the eFAST program. By acquiring services in all nine functional areas, the government can ensure that it gets the full range of support it needs to accomplish its mission.

“We provide the people, skills, and experience necessary for your project, whenever and wherever you need us,” said Maria Canales, Senior Principal, and Owner of Agile Group. “We’re proud to be a trusted resource for commercial and government organizations worldwide.”

For more information, visit agilegroupusa.com.