Bumbag Crop Top A Masterpiece From Emerging Fashion Brand ÚCHÈ
EINPresswire.com/ -- ÚCHÈ By Amber is redefining the meaning of innovative fashion through its thought-provoking ideas, this is the aim of the brand, says Creative Director and Founder Amber Orah, "we want our audience to see our pieces and realize that there is so much overlooked potential around us, in almost everything!"
ÚCHÈ By Amber is the creator of the Bum bag Top, also known as the Belt Bag top, which was first released in the brand's debut capsule collection in September of 2019. Though the belt bag/ bum bag/fanny pack is a well-known piece, wearing it as a top is never heard of or seen.
The bumbag bag top is back for summer 2022, this time in vibrant Fuschia Orange, with butterfly sleeves. This bold piece gets even bolder.
ÚCHÈ By Amber has found the perfect balance between stylish, practical, and functional, not to mention daring. Since the Bum bag top is functional, with all pockets usable, it makes the perfect attire for raves and festivals. Goodbye to loosing valuables, everything a girl needs is right next to her heart in this unique piece.
Though a young brand, ÚCHÈ By Amber has been picked up by major publications and stylists for its unconventional approach to Fashion Designing.
When asked about the inspiration for their pieces, both sisters agreed overcoming the fear of being different was the main force behind the creative process. "We want to show our audience it is OK to be their unapologetic self", says CEO and Founder Joy Orah.
The brand is founded by Igbo Nigerian Sisters Joy and Amber Orah.
