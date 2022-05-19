Suspects Sought in an Assault with a Dangerous Weapon (Knife) Offense: 700 Block of L Street, Southeast

Detectives from the Metropolitan Police Department's First District seek the public’s assistance in identifying and locating suspects in reference to an Assault with a Dangerous Weapon (Knife) offense that occurred on Wednesday, May 18, 2022, in the 700 block of L Street, Southeast.

At approximately 7:25 pm, the suspects and the victim were involved in an argument at the listed location. The suspects brandished a knife and stabbed the victim. The suspects then fled the scene.

The suspects were captured by surveillance camera and can be seen in photos below:

SUSPECT #1 SUSPECT#2

Anyone who can identify these individuals or who has knowledge of this incident should take no action but call police at (202) 727-9099 or text your tip to the Department's TEXT TIP LINE at 50411. Crime Solvers of Washington, DC currently offers a reward of up to $10,000 to anyone who provides information that leads to the arrest and indictment of the person or persons responsible for a crime committed in the District of Columbia.