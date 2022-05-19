Incident at Missouri Department of Corrections Central Office

FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE

Feb. 7, 2022

At approximately 10:45 a.m. Feb. 7, a staff member at Central Office in Jefferson City opened an envelope received in the mail and found that it contained an unknown white powder substance.

Employee Health and Safety team members responded immediately; contained the contaminated area; decontaminated, isolated and monitored the staff member; and evacuated the affected part of the building while also alerting local emergency services. Emergency personnel arrived on site within minutes, evacuated the remainder of the building, collected the substance, and conducted a thorough inspection of the area. At approximately 2 p.m., test results confirmed that the powder substance was acetaminophen. Employees were permitted to re-enter the building.