State Route 2019 (O'Hara Road), Springbrook Township will Close Today for Repairs in Lackawanna County

Dunmore, PA – SR 2019 (O'Hara Road) in Springbrook Township, Lackawanna County will close today to replace a box culvert. The work will continue until July 2022. Please note, work is weather dependent. A detour will be in place as follows:

Traveling south on SR 307:

Continue south on SR 307 for 1.8 miles;

Turn right onto SR 690 West;

Continue on SR 690 West for 1.2 miles; and

The detour will end at the intersection of SR 690 West and O'Hara Road.



Traveling East on SR 690:

Continue east on SR 690 for 1.2 miles;

Turn left onto SR 307 North;

Continue on SR 307 North for 1.8 miles; and

The detour will end at the intersection of SR 307 and O'Hara Road.



