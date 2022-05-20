Mike Erickson Clear Winner of Republican Primary for Oregon’s New District 6 Congressional Seat
Election returns show that Mike Erickson is the clear winner of the Republican primary for Oregon’s new Sixth Congressional District seat
We plan to continue conveying our fiscal responsibility message while getting skyrocketing inflation and fuel prices under control. Too many Oregonians are struggling to make ends meet.”PORTLAND, OR, USA, May 19, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- On May 19, 2022, returns show that candidate Mike Erickson is the clear winner of the Republican primary for Oregon’s new Sixth Congressional District seat. He maintains a commanding lead, with 85% of precincts reporting, garnering 34.99% of the vote. His nearest competitor sits at 18.50%.
Anticipating the news on election night, May 17, Erickson said, “We plan to continue conveying our fiscal responsibility message while getting skyrocketing inflation and fuel prices under control. Too many Oregonians are struggling to make ends meet.”
Erickson, who founded and is President of AFMS Logistics, a supply chain consulting company, plans to bring this expertise to the U.S. House of Representatives.
In his comments, he emphasized the importance of keeping our nation safe. “We must secure our southern border while keeping our military strong and ready to combat any future threats to our country. We need to hold criminals accountable for the crimes they commit. Oregon has some of the highest crime rates in the country. This has got to end,” Erickson said.
“Most importantly,” Erickson added, “I will always remember what my dad, a 30-year police officer and Air Force veteran, taught me; public service is about helping others. I will be a true advocate for assisting those needing help.”
“I’m looking forward to working hard, as I always have, to turn this country around,” Erickson concluded.
Erickson will face his Democratic opponent in the Nov. 8, 2022, General Election.
About Mike Erickson: Mike Erickson is the founder and President of AFMS, a 30-year Tigard supply chain, and logistics consulting firm. He resides in Clackamas County with his wife (a nurse) and two children. He is the Republican candidate in the race for U.S. Representative in Oregon’s Sixth Congressional District, which includes parts of Washington, Yamhill, Polk, and Marion Counties. This is the first time in nearly 40 years that Oregon has added an additional seat in the U.S. House. www.MikeEricksonforCongress.org.
