Macao Public Library under the Cultural Affairs Bureau launches the 30th issue of Books and the City

MACAU, May 19 - The 30th issue of Books and the City, published by the Macao Public Library under the Cultural Affairs Bureau, is now available to the public. Themed “The Distance between Life and Death”, this issue of Books and the City interviewed three people with different experiences of life and death and introduced a number of books on life issues, hoping to discuss about life and death with the public through words.

In this issue, the “Library Handbook” introduces “Breathing and Reading in the Mountains”, one of the reading promotion activities of “Books under the Sun”, which allows participants to learn the basics of hiking and to appreciate the beauty of nature by reading nature-themed books together with a reading instructor. The “Author’s Say” features an interview with the author of The Pursuit of a Star in the Sea of Light, Ieong Weng Hong, who explains the challenges faced by students with special needs in their lives, and how they face the difficulties with an unyielding will and a positive attitude towards life. The section “New Launch” introduces a wide range of new books, films, music and magazines. In addition, this issue features 10 brief yet insightful book reviews in Chinese, Portuguese and English.

A total of 3,000 copies of Books and the City are available free of charge at all branch libraries under the Cultural Affairs Bureau, tertiary education institutions, Tap Seac Gallery and several bookstores, as well as cultural and art spaces in Macao. The past 29 issues are also available on the Macao Public Library website at www.library.gov.mo.

