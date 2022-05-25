Submit Release
Brian Connors, Making Hallmark Channel Debut in 'Hidden Gems' Film Shot in Hawaii

LOS ANGELES, CA, UNITED STATES, May 25, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Hidden Gems, directed by Maclain Nelson and starring Hunter King, Beau Mirchoff, and Eliza Hayes Maher, will feature actor, writer, and director Brian Connors. The Hallmark Channel will air the film on Saturday, June 4 at 8 p.m.

This is Brian’s first Hallmark movie. It was shot amid stunning scenery all around Oahu, as well as at the famous Kahala Resort. Brian plays the father of the bride and the father of two daughters, Hunter King and Eliza Hayes Maher.

After graduating from Rutgers University, Brian relocated to New York City, and began performing off-off-Broadway, in major regional theaters, on television, and in over 100 television commercials. He now resides in Santa Monica. In the Disney film McFarland USA, Brian plays opposite Oscar-winner Kevin Costner. He's appeared in scenes with Eddie Izzard, Minnie Driver, Sam Watterston and Mariska Hargitay on Law & Order, Law & Order SVU, The Riches, The Handler, and Close to Home.

Brian directed and created Senior Entourage, a wild, wacky, unscripted, improvisational "mockumentary" starring Ed Asner, Helen Reddy, Charlie Robinson, Marion Ross, and Mark Rydell. The film is streaming on Amazon, Spectrum, Comcast, DirectTV, Dish, Vudu, and other platforms.

Two Sisters, Cross Your Heart, King Baby, and Plays in the Park are among Brian's full-length plays and screenplays. Good Men, Connors' short film starring Ed Asner and Mark Rydell, won numerous awards and accolades and screened at over 80 film festivals across the world.

Brian directed Ed Asner Unscripted, a comedic documentary tribute featuring the late, iconic Ed Asner, Dan Lauria, and Ernest Harden Jr., which will be released soon.

Jared Safier is the sales agent for Senior Entourage and Ed Asner Unscripted. Connors is represented by Joy Kam at The Kathy Muller Agency in Honolulu and by CESD Talent in LA and NYC.

