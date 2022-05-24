Nicole Abbott, Founder of Acclaimed Hey Babe Cosmetics, Sells Out New Makeup Masterclass with Celebrity Makeup Artist

Nicole Abbott (right)

LOS ANGELES, CA, UNITED STATES, May 24, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Nicole Abbott, the acclaimed founder of Hey Babe Cosmetics, is thrilled to announce that the new Hey Babe Cosmetics Makeup Masterclass on Thursday, May 26th is completely sold out. The new makeup masterclass has been a huge success, with many students giving it five stars.

"We had an amazing time last night, Nicole. It was so much fun and was on a high after. Your products are awesome and Adam was incredible. Thank you so much," states Elene P.

The event takes place at Lavender Grace Floral & Event Studio. 2780 Dufferin Street, Toronto. It appears the women are loving this event.

Everyone appears to have taken away a lot of important information from the class. "We all need to clean out our Makeup Bags too," states Abbott. "It’s been 2 years since Covid and women finally are coming together for a night to enjoy with friends, learn how to apply their makeup properly, and have a sip of Prosecco or two."

Another reviewer had some very positive things to say about the class as well. Layla G., praised, "Hello, I just wanted to reach out and say I had a fabulous time last night. I really enjoyed it. I never really learned how to do my make up so it was great learning all these techniques that I will for sure be using. And I love HerStory Lipgloss and Prosecco Pop Highlighter (they will definitely be a hit). It was so nice seeing you."

Abbott's class sold out in less than 24 hours after she promoted it. The next session will be held at Lavender Grace Floral & Event Studio on Thursday, June 2nd. As summer approaches, Hey Babe will be moving its Makeup Masterclasses up to Muskoka (cottage county). To reserve a seat at the lovely table, visit https://heybabecosmetics.com/products/masterclass.

"I feel like you’d be so proud of me!. All the techniques all the products. Thanks, Hey Babe," proclaimed Deb W.

The June 2nd class is being taught by Celebrity Makeup Artist Adam Oaknine @facesbyadam. The cost of the class is $75 and comes with a Hey Babe Cosmetics Makeup Bag, a Sweet Cheeks Cream Blush Trio, and a Lip Product of choice.

Hey Babe Cosmetics is available online at www.heybabecosmetics.com and ships worldwide.

Contact: info@heybabecosmetics.com