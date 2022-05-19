Washington Community Economic Revitalization Board invests $200,000 in three counties

OLYMPIA, WA – The Washington State Community Economic Revitalization Board (CERB) today approved $200,000 in grants for rural broadband and economic development feasibility studies.

Projects awarded funding are located in Clark, Spokane, and Whitman counties and will spur broadband deployment, business growth and job creation.

Clark County $50,000 grant to the Port of Camas-Washougal for the “Southeast 41 st Street Broadband Planning Project.” This project will identify opportunities to bring broadband access to rural constituents and improve broadband service for the entire port district. CERB funds are matched by $12,500 in local resources. $50,000 grant to the Port of Ridgefield for the “Port of Ridgefield and Port of Woodland La Center to Yale Broadband Feasibility Study.” This project will assess the feasibility of connecting broadband conduit from La Center to Yale and connecting the Port of Ridgefield’s La Center line to the Port of Woodland’s Lewis River Road line. CERB funds are matched by $12,500 in local resources.

Spokane County – $50,000 grant to the county for the “Spokane County West Plains and South County Site Survey.” This project will identify ways to bring and/or enhance broadband to the underserved West Plains and South County areas, excluding the City of Airway Heights. CERB funds are matched by $12,500 in local resources.

Whitman County – $50,000 grant to the Port of Whitman County for the "Biological Systems and Mechanical and Materials Engineering Tech Transfer Building Study." This project will assess the building of a commercialization facility that integrates privatization of intellectual property out of Washington State University to create jobs in Whitman County and Washington State. CERB funds are matched by $12,500 in local resources.

“CERB is dedicated to helping communities across the state develop the infrastructure to attract, retain and grow businesses and jobs, for many this starts with planning. These investments will have a positive economic impact at a time when it is needed the most.” said CERB Chair Randy Hayden.

The release of CERB funds to these projects is contingent upon each applicant completing specific pre-contract requirements, such as finalizing other funding sources and obtaining necessary permits. If you are a Washington local government or federally recognized Tribe and have project ideas, please reach out to Janea Delk or Leslie Wolff.

Since 1982, CERB has committed nearly $203 million to local jurisdictions across the state, an investment generating more than 36,000 jobs, and private capital investment of $5.8 billion – a $29-to-$1 return on CERB investments. Read the 2020 CERB Legislative Report and the 2020 CERB Rural Broadband Legislative Report to learn more.

As Washington’s strategic economic development resource, CERB is focused on creating private sector jobs in partnership with local governments by financing infrastructure improvements. These improvements encourage new business development and expansion. In addition to funding construction projects, CERB provides limited funding for studies that evaluate high-priority economic development projects.

Learn more about CERB at www.commerce.wa.gov/cerb.

