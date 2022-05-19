Lane Restrictions Next Week on Routes 11/15 NB/SB in Snyder County

​Montoursville, PA – Motorists are advised of lane restrictions next week on Routes 11/15 in both directions in Union and Penn Townships, Snyder County, for patching.

Monday, May 23 through Thursday, May 26, a Pennsylvania Department of Transportation (PennDOT) maintenance crew will perform patch work on Routes 11/15 in both directions between Aqueduct Road in Union Township, located just south of the Route 35 interchange, and the end of the bypass in Penn Township.

Motorists can expect the following:

• Monday, May 23, northbound traffic can expect the right (driving) lane to be restricted.

• Tuesday, May 24, northbound traffic can expect the left (passing) lane to be restricted.

• Wednesday, May 25, southbound traffic can expect the right (driving) lane to be restricted.

• Thursday, May 26, southbound traffic can expect the left (passing) lane to be restricted.

Work will be performed between the hours of 9:00 AM and 2:00 PM, weather permitting. Motorists should be alert, slow down, watch for lane changes, expect delays in travel, and drive with caution through the work zone.

Motorists can check conditions on major roadways by visiting www.511PA.com. 511PA, which is free and available 24 hours a day, provides traffic delay warnings, weather forecasts, traffic speed information and access to more than 1,000 traffic cameras.

511PA is also available through a smartphone application for iPhone and Android devices, by calling 5-1-1, or by following regional Twitter alerts.

MEDIA CONTACT: Maggie Baker, 570-368-4202 or magbaker@pa.gov.

