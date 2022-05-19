PennDOT Issues End-of-May Update for Route 26/Route 45 Intersection Job

Work is continuing on a Route 26/Route 45 intersection improvement project in Centre County, according to the Pennsylvania Department of Transportation (PennDOT). The work zone is located about 1½ miles north of Pine Grove Mills.

The week of May 23 is expected to feature excavation and support work for the construction of the new bridge, as well as demolition work on the existing bridge. There may also be other excavation, as well as pile driving for the footing of the new bridge. Motorists may encounter flaggers within the project limits during the week.

No lane closures will be implemented on the project between 6:00 A.M. Friday, May 27 and 6:00 A.M. Tuesday, May 31 due to the Memorial Day weekend.

Motorists travelling on Route 26 have been shifted onto the temporary road through the construction zone. Motorists traveling on Route 45 will encounter lane shifts depending on work activity. All work is schedule and weather dependent. PennDOT reminds drivers that lane widths through the work zone have been reduced to 10-feet.

Overall work on this project includes constructing turning lanes, widening, roadway realignment, drainage improvements, guide rail installation, permanent traffic signals, and miscellaneous construction. The project will also replace the existing concrete bridge with a single-span box beam bridge.

By realigning the intersection, adding a traffic signal, overhead lighting, and turning lanes, PennDOT expects a better flow of traffic, safer turning maneuverability from all directions, and reduced congestion during high traffic volume events locally.

Charles C. Merlo Inc. of Mineral Point, PA, is the contractor on this $5 million project, which is PennDOT expects to be complete by mid-November.

Changeable message boards will be in place to alert drivers to the work zone. PennDOT reminds drivers to exercise caution in this and all work zones, obey posted speed limits and always buckle up.

MEDIA CONTACT: Marla Fannin 814-765-0423

