Global Integrated Workplace Management System (IWMS) Market Is Predicted To Be Valued At US$ 9.2 Billion By 2032
UNITED STATES, May 20, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The integrated workplace management system (IWMS) market is predicted to grow at a 10.9 % CAGR from USD 3.3 billion in 2022 to USD 9.2 billion by 2032.
The market for integrated workplace management systems (IWMS) rose largely as a consequence of increased use of the Internet of Things (IoT) and Information and Communications Technology (ICT) across various industry sectors.
The desire for more sophisticated and effective operational solutions is driving the demand for integrated workplace management systems (IWMS), which is leading to an increase in the sophistication of solutions and services.
Employees' return to work after COVID-19 demands a sophisticated integrated workplace management system (IWMS) with risk management capabilities and social distancing advantages, appropriately matched to new workforce safety standards and legislation.
Cloud-based integrated workplace management systems (IWMS) are in high demand because to their low Total Cost of Ownership (TCO), everywhere access, and scalability characteristics, which are critical amid the COVID-19 crisis.
The trend is shifting away from difficult on-premises deployment and toward cloud-based deployment. SaaS implementation of an integrated workplace management system (IWMS) allows for more granular, less costly, and resource-intensive projects. Small organisations commonly employ cloud deployment because it allows them to spend a small fraction of their revenue on data centre infrastructure and onsite installation, deployment, and training.
Cloud technology has the potential to benefit the integrated workplace management system (IWMS) market in a variety of ways, including real-time tracking, integrated operations, decreased energy usage, safety and security, disaster recovery, and data centre consolidation. Mobile and cloud technologies, for example, have made it much easier for site managers to send messages to remote employees at any time and from any location.
The market for integrated workplace management systems (IWMS) is currently gaining traction due to technologies such as IoT, sophisticated analytics, cutting-edge new sensors, mobility, SaaS, and new development environments, resulting in a greater need for enterprise integration than ever before, which is influencing IWMS implementation across enterprises.
Key Segments
By Offering:
• Solution
• Service
• Professional Services
• Managed Services
By Deployment Type:
• On-premises
• Cloud
By Organization Size:
• Large Enterprises
• Small & Medium-sized Enterprises (SMEs)
By Vertical:
• Public Sector
• IT &Telecom
• Manufacturing
• Banking, Financial Services & Insurance (BFSI)
• Real Estate & Construction
• Retail
• Healthcare
• Education
• F&B
• Chemical
• Transportation
• Agriculture
• Others
How Strong is the Competitive Landscape for the Network Market?
Due to the proliferation of many integrated workplace management system companies around the world, the global market is tremendously fragmented. So to stay competitive, major service providers are pursuing new product development or attaining new and improved versions of the solution.
What are the Recent Developments in Integrated Workplace Management System (IWMS) Market?
• IBM Company launched a curated set of products by the name of ‘Watson Works’ in June 2020 that incorporates IBM Watson AI Models and applications to address IWMS assisted workplace requirements in the post pandemic times.
• Honeywell Inc. and SAP announced a partnership in June 2020 and delivered a cloud based IWMS solution. It combines the enterprise management service, ‘Honeywell Forge’ with SAP cloud service for real estate for optimising building performance and ensuring occupants’ safety.
• Trimble launched a full software suite for centralising the workplace information and portfolio in May 2020 by the name of ‘ManhattanONE’. This new software solution performs the accommodation booking, project management & maintenance and financial administration as well.
