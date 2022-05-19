Submit Release
Mohegan Bluffs Staircase on Block Island Closed to Public for Critical Repairs Starting May 23

PROVIDENCE, RI – The Rhode Island Department of Environmental Management (DEM) is announcing today that the Edward S. Payne overlook and Mohegan Bluffs staircase on Block Island will be closed to the public due to repairs on the staircase beginning May 23. DEM is partnering with the Town of New Shoreham Fire Department to close the parking lot and staircase until the work is completed.

"Public spaces must be accessible for public enjoyment and accessibility starts with safety," said DEM Director Terry Gray. "We hope that those wishing to take in the dramatic view of the Atlantic from the overlook will understand that it must be temporarily closed while the staircase is being repaired. As always, DEM appreciates the partnership of the Town of New Shoreham and The Nature Conservancy in ensuring public access to this spectacular vista."

The Mohegan Bluffs are around 150 feet high and located on the southeast coast of Block Island. The staircase has over 140 steps that lead from the top of the bluffs to the beach below. DEM's contractor is Cranston-based Sole Source Construction.

For more information on DEM programs and initiatives, visit www.dem.ri.gov. Follow DEM on Facebook, Twitter (@RhodeIslandDEM), or Instagram (@rhodeisland.dem) for timely updates.

