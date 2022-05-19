Rebuilding Peoria Major projects highlight Year Four of Rebuild Illinois

PEORIA - Entering Year Four of Rebuild Illinois, the Illinois Department of Transportation announced today that multiple projects in the Peoria area are underway or planned, highlighting an ongoing commitment made possible by Gov. JB Pritzker's historic, bipartisan capital program. Twelve major projects represent a total investment of $245.3 million, improving safety and mobility while sustaining and creating good-paying jobs throughout the region.

"With the Rebuild Illinois capital plan, we are restoring and transforming Illinois's aging infrastructure," said Gov. Pritzker. "Rebuild Illinois is not only about investing in infrastructure but about investing in people and communities as well. In the coming months, IDOT will undertake projects that will ultimately create safer roads and bridges and provide jobs in the Peoria area and across the entire state."

Of the 12 major projects in the Peoria area, 10 of them are scheduled to be completed in 2022, with the remaining two in 2023.

"Improving our roadway infrastructure throughout the Peoria region with these 12 projects reflects that it is a priority for all levels of Illinois government," said Peoria Mayor Rita Ali. "Road investments in our region not only employ people from our communities, but also helps to bolster our economy."

Projects and traffic impacts include:

Eastbound McClugage Bridge replacement began spring of 2019 and is estimated to be open in fall 2023, with demolition of the existing eastbound bridge to occur in 2024. Eastbound U.S. 150 is reduced to one lane. Northbound and southbound Illinois 29 are reduced one lane from Lorentz Avenue to Eureka Avenue, with the ramp to eastbound U.S. 150 from northbound Illinois 29 closed. Access to eastbound U.S. 150 from northbound Illinois 29 is available via a different ramp.

Pinecrest Drive over Interstate 74 replacement will finish late this summer after starting in 2020. Periodic lane reductions will continue to be required on I-74. One lane is open in each direction on Pinecrest Drive, with signals at the ramps.

Western Avenue from Adams Street to Lincoln Avenue reconstruction began last year and is scheduled to be completed in December. Full closure of Western Avenue between Malone Street and Adams Street.

Interstate 474 from the Illinois River to I-74 resurfacing began last summer and will be completed in November. Lane reductions and ramp closures with detours.

Illinois 74 from Morton to Goodfield painting, bridge overlay repairs and joint/bearing replacement work began last year and scheduled to be completed later this spring. Lane reductions in both directions.

I-74 and I-474 and Illinois 6 interchange structure repairs and bridge deck overlay work began last year and scheduled to be complete this spring. Lane reductions and ramp closures with detours.

McNaughton Bridge over the Illinois River in Pekin rehabilitation, joint replacement and deck repairs began in 2021 and scheduled to be completed this summer. Lane reductions at the intersection in Pekin with shifting lanes on the bridge using crossovers with one lane in both directions is to be expected.

Illinois 8 structures: Nixon Run, Warsaw Creek and Kickapoo Creek Tributary structural overlay and joint repairs began in early April and scheduled to be completed in August. Traffic reduced to one lane operated by traffic signals.

U.S. 24 one mile west of Mapleton superstructure replacement began in early April and scheduled to be completed in October. Traffic is reduced to one lane in both directions.

I-74 from East of Morton to Woodford County line resurfacing began in early April and is scheduled to be completed in November. Traffic is reduced to one lane in both directions.

Broadway Road from Veterans Drive to Springfield Road resurfacing and drainage improvements began in March and is scheduled to be completed in the summer of 2023. Detours will be posted throughout the project.

Courtland Street from Walton Avenue to Main Street in Morton reconstruction and widening work begins in May and is scheduled to be completed in November. Detours for closures will occur throughout the project.



Passed in 2019, Rebuild Illinois is investing a total of $33.2 billion over six years into the state's aging transportation system, creating jobs and promoting economic growth. Rebuild Illinois is not only the largest capital program in state history, but also the first that touches all modes of transportation: roads and bridges, transit, waterways, freight and passenger rail, aviation, and bicycle and pedestrian accommodations.

"These projects represent another year that IDOT will be making transformational investments in the Peoria area and all across the state," said Illinois Transportation Secretary Omer Osman. "Please, pardon our dust while we Rebuild Illinois. When approaching and driving through any work zone, expect the unexpected and give workers a brake. Stay patient, put down the devices and slow down."

Accomplishments through March include approximately $7.3 billion of improvements statewide on almost 3,800 miles of highway, more than 370 bridges and nearly 550 additional safety improvements. Visit https://idot.click/Rebuild-Illinois for information and highlights of other Rebuild Illinois projects happening throughout the state.

