AG Derek Schmidt: 23 vests donated to support Ukrainian law enforcement, military

KANSAS, May 19 - TOPEKA – (May 19, 2022) – Kansas Attorney General Derek Schmidt said today that the attorney general’s office has donated 23 protective ballistic vests retired from use to be shipped to Ukraine for use by law enforcement and the military forces.

The donation was part of a larger effort coordinated by U.S. Sen. Roger Marshall and more than 20 law enforcement agencies from across Kansas. In all, more than 300 protective vests and 50 helmets were donated by police departments, sheriff offices and state law enforcement agencies. Marshall’s office is coordinating the transportation of the protective equipment through the Ukrainian embassy. The equipment will be shipped to Poland for delivery.

“We are proud to lend this support to the men and women of Ukraine as they fight to defend their homeland,” Schmidt said. “I appreciate Senator Marshall leading this effort to gather and ship this equipment to let Ukraine know that we stand with them.”

 

 

