Let's Nurture the Nature - Davos Accelerator Brings Timely Symposium to Address Global Solutions
EINPresswire.com/ -- Countries and companies are figuring out their climate commitments but what is it actually going to take to get the world to an affordable net-zero? How can leaders navigate their organizations through the transition and carve out the right resilience mechanisms, forward-proof for the next “pandemic”, understand the future of work and empower the “S” in ESG. Let’s look at what is happening at Davos this May where the world’s highest performing CEOs, senior government officials, academics, investors and innovators of our time come together to bridge the gap.
Stay tuned for what happens in Davos with platforms like these putting together regenerative transition forums with a pitch accelerator that showcases what innovators in the space can do, not only to be net-neutral but net-positive.
We see the term nature-based solutions (NBS) used increasing which refers to sustainable management and the use of natural features and processes to tackle socio-environmental challenges. There has been a considerable focus on how NBS will be used to tackle some of the current environmental challenges we are facing of our time especially with the release of the IPCC Report earlier this year. Climate change presents one of the largest threats to sustainable development and its widespread, unprecedented impacts disproportionately burden the poorest and most vulnerable communities.
The dress rehearsal is done--- the climate emergency intensifies with a need for both public and private sectors to unite and address global temperatures to mobilize the USD $3-5 trillion dollars (GIIN.org) annually to make the SDGs a reality. The Green Accelerator comes to Davos at an invite-only side event to the World Economic Forum meetings in Davos on 25th May 2022 with presence from senior government, investment management, innovators, and academia.
Curated and geared up in advance to COP27 in Egypt this year, the panel will begin with remarks from The Minister of International Cooperation of the Arab Republic of Egypt, H.E. Rania Al-Mashat together with Dr. Laura-Marie Topfer a sustainable finance expert and Partner at Extantia Capital.
Timely, and a follow-up from the recent Glasgow discussions at COP26, the first panel hosts selected impact investors and industry leaders focused on leading the energy transition, such as, Kerry Adler --- a visionary serving as SkyPower’s global President and CEO who helped propel SkyPower since inception; now, one of the largest and most innovative renewable companies focused on large-scale solar generation in over 35 countries and four continents.
A focus on emerging market impact investors also come to the stage such as Barbara Ann Bernard, Founder & CIO of Wincrest Capital, moderated by Michael Stirling, Chairman and CEO of Stirling Infrastructure Partners.
Followed by one of the world’s authorities on planetary boundaries, Professor Johan Rockstrom, an internationally recognized scientist and Professor of Environmental Science, PIK at the Stockholm Resilience Centre, will lead the second panel on climate solutions and the role technology has in safeguarding our planet.
Other keynotes include Dr. Bryan Scheler, the Head of Sustainable Finance & Impact Investing at the BMW Foundation Herbert Quandt. The BMW foundation Herbert Quandt promotes responsible leadership and inspires global leaders to work towards a peaceful, just and sustainable future that advances the United Nations Sustainable Development Goals and 2030 Agenda. The Respond Accelerator is a BMW Foundation accelerator program operated by UnternehmerTUM. It is the first accelerator program that supports responsible leadership and seeks to further scale sustainable business models. The program supports founders who use entrepreneurial approaches to work towards a peaceful, just, and sustainable future in line with the United Nations 2030 Agenda.
The Founder & Managing Director of In-Events and host of The Green Accelerator, Zdenka E. Rezacova, whose tagline is “let’s nurture the nature” seeks to catalyze solutions around climate and comments:
“I curated The Green Accelerator to showcase innovative climate solutions. The event provides a platform for climate start-ups to present, connect with investors, and more broadly, I hope it inspires and supports positive climate action.”
The event will feature pitches from twenty pre-selected climate start-ups leading the green transition. The Green Accelerator is being held in Davos as a Side Event to the World Economic Forum (WEF) meetings.
End of Release
About In-Events
In-Events is an exclusive boutique C-Suite-only events firm that curates an array of high-level invite-only events to further social causes specifically around promoting environmental justice and sustainable solutions. Founded by Zdenka E. Rezacova who has furthered a voice through her platform for global business leaders, academic institutions, investors, and thought leaders alongside some of the leading influencers of our time to connect and drive forward environmental innovation, climate action, and catalyse discussions to further the transition to a green economy.
Zdenka E. Rezacova
In Events
+30 694 310 5811
email us here
Zdenka E. Rezacova
Stay tuned for what happens in Davos with platforms like these putting together regenerative transition forums with a pitch accelerator that showcases what innovators in the space can do, not only to be net-neutral but net-positive.
We see the term nature-based solutions (NBS) used increasing which refers to sustainable management and the use of natural features and processes to tackle socio-environmental challenges. There has been a considerable focus on how NBS will be used to tackle some of the current environmental challenges we are facing of our time especially with the release of the IPCC Report earlier this year. Climate change presents one of the largest threats to sustainable development and its widespread, unprecedented impacts disproportionately burden the poorest and most vulnerable communities.
The dress rehearsal is done--- the climate emergency intensifies with a need for both public and private sectors to unite and address global temperatures to mobilize the USD $3-5 trillion dollars (GIIN.org) annually to make the SDGs a reality. The Green Accelerator comes to Davos at an invite-only side event to the World Economic Forum meetings in Davos on 25th May 2022 with presence from senior government, investment management, innovators, and academia.
Curated and geared up in advance to COP27 in Egypt this year, the panel will begin with remarks from The Minister of International Cooperation of the Arab Republic of Egypt, H.E. Rania Al-Mashat together with Dr. Laura-Marie Topfer a sustainable finance expert and Partner at Extantia Capital.
Timely, and a follow-up from the recent Glasgow discussions at COP26, the first panel hosts selected impact investors and industry leaders focused on leading the energy transition, such as, Kerry Adler --- a visionary serving as SkyPower’s global President and CEO who helped propel SkyPower since inception; now, one of the largest and most innovative renewable companies focused on large-scale solar generation in over 35 countries and four continents.
A focus on emerging market impact investors also come to the stage such as Barbara Ann Bernard, Founder & CIO of Wincrest Capital, moderated by Michael Stirling, Chairman and CEO of Stirling Infrastructure Partners.
Followed by one of the world’s authorities on planetary boundaries, Professor Johan Rockstrom, an internationally recognized scientist and Professor of Environmental Science, PIK at the Stockholm Resilience Centre, will lead the second panel on climate solutions and the role technology has in safeguarding our planet.
Other keynotes include Dr. Bryan Scheler, the Head of Sustainable Finance & Impact Investing at the BMW Foundation Herbert Quandt. The BMW foundation Herbert Quandt promotes responsible leadership and inspires global leaders to work towards a peaceful, just and sustainable future that advances the United Nations Sustainable Development Goals and 2030 Agenda. The Respond Accelerator is a BMW Foundation accelerator program operated by UnternehmerTUM. It is the first accelerator program that supports responsible leadership and seeks to further scale sustainable business models. The program supports founders who use entrepreneurial approaches to work towards a peaceful, just, and sustainable future in line with the United Nations 2030 Agenda.
The Founder & Managing Director of In-Events and host of The Green Accelerator, Zdenka E. Rezacova, whose tagline is “let’s nurture the nature” seeks to catalyze solutions around climate and comments:
“I curated The Green Accelerator to showcase innovative climate solutions. The event provides a platform for climate start-ups to present, connect with investors, and more broadly, I hope it inspires and supports positive climate action.”
The event will feature pitches from twenty pre-selected climate start-ups leading the green transition. The Green Accelerator is being held in Davos as a Side Event to the World Economic Forum (WEF) meetings.
End of Release
About In-Events
In-Events is an exclusive boutique C-Suite-only events firm that curates an array of high-level invite-only events to further social causes specifically around promoting environmental justice and sustainable solutions. Founded by Zdenka E. Rezacova who has furthered a voice through her platform for global business leaders, academic institutions, investors, and thought leaders alongside some of the leading influencers of our time to connect and drive forward environmental innovation, climate action, and catalyse discussions to further the transition to a green economy.
Zdenka E. Rezacova
In Events
+30 694 310 5811
email us here
Zdenka E. Rezacova
In Events
+30 694 310 5811
email us here