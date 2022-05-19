News Item

Access and Fairness Survey for Appellate Courts to be Conducted in June

Posted: Thursday, May 19, 2022

The Minnesota Supreme Court and Court of Appeals will conduct an Access and Fairness Survey in June designed to gather opinions from attorneys and district court judges about the accessibility, affordability, and openness of Minnesota’s two appellate courts, including perspectives on the fairness and equity of the courts’ proceedings and decisions. The last Access and Fairness Survey for the appellate courts was in 2015.

The Access and Fairness Survey will be open from June 1, 2022, through June 30, 2022. Links to the Survey will be sent to all attorneys registered in the Minnesota appellate courts’ case management system (MACS) via email on Wednesday, June 1. Attorneys are encouraged to look for the email from Minnesota Supreme Court Chief Justice Lorie S. Gildea and Court of Appeals Chief Judge Susan Segal and participate in this important Survey.

The appellate courts will use the Survey results in the strategic planning process as they continue to seek ways to increase access to justice and improve the performance of Minnesota’s courts.

Questions about the Survey can be sent by email to MJBSurvey@courts.state.mn.us.

