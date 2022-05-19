Submit Release
News Search

There were 892 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 189,429 in the last 365 days.

Access and Fairness Survey for Appellate Courts to be Conducted in June

News Item
Access and Fairness Survey for Appellate Courts to be Conducted in June

Posted: Thursday, May 19, 2022

Access and Fairness Survey for Appellate Courts to be Conducted in June

The Minnesota Supreme Court and Court of Appeals will conduct an Access and Fairness Survey in June designed to gather opinions from attorneys and district court judges about the accessibility, affordability, and openness of Minnesota’s two appellate courts, including perspectives on the fairness and equity of the courts’ proceedings and decisions. The last Access and Fairness Survey for the appellate courts was in 2015.

The Access and Fairness Survey will be open from June 1, 2022, through June 30, 2022. Links to the Survey will be sent to all attorneys registered in the Minnesota appellate courts’ case management system (MACS) via email on Wednesday, June 1. Attorneys are encouraged to look for the email from Minnesota Supreme Court Chief Justice Lorie S. Gildea and Court of Appeals Chief Judge Susan Segal and participate in this important Survey.

The appellate courts will use the Survey results in the strategic planning process as they continue to seek ways to increase access to justice and improve the performance of Minnesota’s courts.

Questions about the Survey can be sent by email to MJBSurvey@courts.state.mn.us.
 

You just read:

Access and Fairness Survey for Appellate Courts to be Conducted in June

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more
MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.