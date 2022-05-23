Cascade Seed Fund Closes $10 Million Fund, Announces First Investments
Early Stage Venture Capital Fund Focuses on Software and Consumer Brand Startups in the Pacific Northwest
Portfolio company performance, team locations, and the diverse backgrounds of the founders exemplify what makes us unique as early-stage investors”BEND, OREGON, USA, May 23, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Cascade Seed Fund, an early-stage venture capital fund, today announced it has fully subscribed and closed Cascade Seed Fund II with $10 million in capital commitments to invest in software and consumer brand companies in the Pacific Northwest.
— Julie Harrelson , Managing Director
Fund II will invest in approximately 25 pre-seed and seed stage companies over the next 3 years targeting $100,000 - $250,000 initial investments, providing follow-on capital in subsequent financings and bringing an institutional investor perspective to the earliest financing stages of a startup. With a primary focus on software and consumer brands in the Pacific Northwest, Fund II will focus on the major entrepreneurial hubs in the region like Portland, Seattle, and Vancouver, BC as well as smaller ones like Spokane, Boise and Bend.
“Investing regionally is something we have been doing for many years,” said Julie Harrelson, Managing Director, Cascade Seed Fund. “Portfolio company performance, team locations, and the diverse backgrounds of the founders exemplify what makes us unique as early-stage investors.”
Cascade Seed Fund also announced the first investments from Fund II which include:
1. Roost is a deposit automation platform that doubles as a financial wellness app for renters.
2. Hest offers a line of products that takes all the best things from beds at home in a portable, adventure-ready form.
3. SyncFloor is a music discovery and licensing platform.
4. Field Day makes it easy for companies to discover and engage local nonprofits through group volunteer events.
5. Kivo provides document and submission management software for life science companies
6. Fizz and Bubble creates natural, hand-crafted bath and body care products.
Cascade Seed Fund is led by Julie Harrelson and Robert Pease who have been working together since 2016 and whose backgrounds span both operating and investing roles. Notable prior investments include Slumberkins, Solace, Sizzle, Deep Surface, Topbox (acquired by Khoros), and Hubb (acquired by Intrado).
“We set out to raise a $10 million fund because we believe this amount better aligns with founders at the seed stage and provides us flexibility in the investments we make,” said Robert Pease, Managing Director, Cascade Seed Fund. “We are excited about continuing to work with amazing founders building great companies.”
About Cascade Seed Fund
Founded in 2013 and investing as Cascade Angels Fund across five funds, we became Cascade Seed Fund in 2019 building on more than six years of early stage investing experience. Today we continue to seek out opportunities to work with amazing entrepreneurs throughout the Pacific Northwest with over $20 million in assets under management invested in over 50 early-stage companies.
For more information, visit http://www.CascadeSeedFund.com
Participation in the Cascade Seed Fund is by referral and invitation only. Angel and venture investments involve a high degree of risk. Participation is limited to "accredited investors," as defined in Rule 501(a) of Regulation D promulgated under the Securities Act of 1933, as amended.
The names of actual companies and products mentioned herein may be the trademarks of their respective owners.
Robert Pease
Cascade Seed Fund
+1 206-327-0397
email us here