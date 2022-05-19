Submit Release
Maine CDC Congratulates 2022 Lyme Disease Awareness Month Poster Contest Winners

May 19, 2022
Human Services

Winning entries highlight this year’s ‘Tick Wise’ theme

AUGUSTA — The Maine Center for Disease Control and Prevention (Maine CDC) today announced the winners of the 2022 Lyme Disease Awareness Month poster contest. Maine CDC holds the contest each year for Maine students in kindergarten to eighth grade.

The year’s winners are:

  • Samantha Landry, 1st Grade, Stratton Elementary School
  • Maisy Emery, 3rd Grade, Spruce Mountain Elementary School
  • Anna Moffett, 5th Grade, Spruce Mountain Elementary School
  • Alexander Pierpont, 7th Grade, Oceanside Middle School

Congratulations to all the winners, as well as honorable mention awardee:

  • Addie Knieser, 4th Grade, Stratton Elementary School

Students designed posters on the theme “Tick Wise.” Each poster illustrated at least one tick prevention tip:

  • Know tick habitat and use caution in areas where ticks may live.
  • Use an EPA-approved repellent.
  • Wear protective clothing.
  • Perform tick checks daily and after any outdoor activity.

Maine CDC selected a winner from each of four grade groupings: K-1st, 2nd-3rd, 4th-5th, and 6th-8th grades. Winners received a Maine State Parks family day pass and tick removal kits for all their classmates. Visit Maine CDC’s website (www.maine.gov/lyme) to view the winning posters.

Maine CDC thanks all participants for their contributions to Lyme Disease Awareness Month.

