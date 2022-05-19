More about Madison County Man Arrested for Sexual Exploitation of Children

Commerce, GA (May 19, 2022) – On Monday, May 16, 2022, Mack Lee Lackey, age 24, of Madison County, Georgia, was arrested for 1 count of Obscene Internet Contact with a Child by the Georgia Bureau of Investigation’s Child Exploitation and Computer Crimes (CEACC) Unit. The GBI CEACC Unit was requested by the Franklin County Sheriff’s Office to assist with an investigation about a man chatting online with a 10-year-old child. The man was making attempts to meet the child in person for sexual activity. During the course of the investigation, the man was identified as Lackey and an arrest warrant was obtained. The GBI CEACC Unit was assisted in the arrest of Lackey by the Madison County Sheriff’s Office. Lackey was taken to the Madison County Jail upon his arrest.

This investigation is part of the ongoing effort by the Internet Crimes Against Children (ICAC) Task Force, housed within the GBI’s Child Exploitation and Computer Crimes Unit, to identify those involved in the child pornography trade. The ICAC Program, created by the U. S. Department of Justice, was developed in response to the increasing number of children and teenagers using the Internet, the proliferation of child sexual abuse material, and the heightened online activity by predators searching for unsupervised contact with underage victims.

Anyone with information about other cases of child exploitation is asked to contact the Georgia Bureau of Investigation Child Exploitation Unit at 404-270-8870.

Tips can also be submitted by calling 1-800-597-TIPS(8477), online at https://gbi.georgia.gov/submit-tips-online, or by downloading the See Something, Send Something mobile app.