Inventrax and GlaxoSmithKline have completed the Digital Transformation of their manufacturing plant warehouse in Kenya
Inventrax successfully launched its flagship Warehouse Management System (FalconWMS) for GlaxoSmithKline Manufacturing Site in Nairobi, Kenya.VISAKHAPATNAM, ANDHRA PRADESH, INDIA, May 19, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Avya Inventrax Pvt. Ltd. (DBA: Inventrax) has successfully installed its flagship warehouse management system FalconWMS on the 28th of March 2022, at GlaxoSmithKline (GSK)’s manufacturing site in Nairobi, Kenya.
Inventrax, India, and GlaxoSmithKline, Nairobi on 28th March 2022 announced that they have completed the digital transformation of their manufacturing warehouse by implementing Falcon Warehouse Management System (FalconWMS) to automate GSK’s warehouse operations to improve adherence to GMP and regulatory requirements. The warehouse management and task orchestration system empowers the production operations to fulfil GSK requirements with high precision through lean manufacturing practices. Seamless integration with GSK ERP (Enterprise Resource Planning) system QAD MFG/PRO and auto-data capture (AIDC) enables the warehouse operators to post accurate data to the Line-of-Business applications, thus avoiding discrepancies between physical and system stocks.
Inventrax began working with the GlaxoSmithKline from mid of 2021 to apply a LEAN-inventory approach and identify potential opportunities to improve warehouse operations, as well as define the processes that will support an optimized storage & retrieval model.
“To supply stocks to South Africa, West Africa, North Africa, and beyond, we must modernize our system,” said GSK site director Paul Arunga. He continued to add that “Once upon a time it took about two days for stock taking and reconciliation but now with this system, we can pull out the inventory and proceed with confirmation in matter of hours. This is the beginning of GSK’s Digital Transformation and Data Analytics attribute which is a key pillar for us going forward.”
“It’s a privilege for us to be a part of GSK’s Digital Transformation Journey in modernizing the manufacturing plants and implementing our Falcon Warehouse Management System for such high compliance manufacturing plants,” said Suresh Yerikireddy, CEO of Inventrax. “The success of this first phase opens the doors for us to move forward with such implementations in other cGMP and lean manufacturing sites.”
About the GSK
GLAXOSMITHKLINE LIMITED is located in Nairobi, Kenya, and is a science-led Global healthcare Company with a special purpose to improve the quality of human life by helping people to do more, feel better and live longer. For more information, visit https://www.gsk.com/en-gb/contact-us/worldwide/kenya/
About the Inventrax
Inventrax is the leading-edge digital supply chain product engineering company that empowers businesses to ideate, plan and execute their value chains for better optimization and fulfilment of their customer demands.
Inventrax’s Information Technology(IT) and Operation Technology(OT) convergence platform enables companies in achieving productivity, efficiency, and traceability with lean manufacturing and distribution practices.
Based in Visakhapatnam the port city on the east coast of India, Inventrax constantly focuses on research and development in emerging technologies to meet the growing needs of businesses. For more information, visit https://www.inventrax.com
Corporate Contact
Vamsee Deepak • Vice President (Commercials)
Sampath Vinyagur, D.No. 50-94-14/3, 1st & 2nd Floor, Santhipuram
Visakhapatnam, Andhra Pradesh 530016 • India
Phone: (+91) 630 380 0787 • Fax: (+91) 891 253 6060
Email: sales@inventrax.com • Internet: www.inventrax.com
Suresh Yerikireddi
Avya Inventrax Pvt Ltd
+91 83338 60940
email us here
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn