Submit Release
News Search

There were 901 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 189,430 in the last 365 days.

Tennessee Secretary of State and Tennessee General Assembly Save Tennessee Charities Over Two Million Dollars

 NASHVILLE, Tenn. – Secretary of State Tre Hargett is pleased to announce that the Tennessee General Assembly passed legislation sponsored by Senator Joey Hensley and Representative Rush Bricken keeping the reduced $10 fee for all charitable filings in place for fiscal year 2023, saving Tennessee non-profits an estimated $2.1 million.

“When Tennesseans donate their hard-earned dollars, they want to see that money used to carry out the non-profit organization’s charitable work not go to government reserves,” said Secretary Hargett. “I appreciate Senator Hensley and Representative Bricken working with our office to sponsor this legislation that supports the great work Tennessee’s charitable organizations do across our state.”

The General Assembly passed legislation in 2021 to reduce all fees charged under the Charitable Solicitations and Gaming Act to $10 for the 2022 fiscal year. Charitable filing fees typically range from $50 to $240.  Sen. Hensley and Rep. Bricken’s legislation extends the fee reduction for the upcoming fiscal year. 

“Our charitable organizations in Tennessee do so much good to improve our communities and help citizens,” said Sen. Joey Hensley, R-Hohenwald. “During this time of record inflation, Tennessee non-profits need to be able to keep as much money as possible so they can reach more people and provide greater services. I am glad that through this legislation our nonprofits will be able to deploy an additional $2.1 million into the services they provide to our citizens."

“Tennesseans are incredibly generous, and the donations they give to non-profits across our state each year deserve to stay with those important organizations,” said Rep. Rush Bricken, R-Tullahoma. “I was proud to sponsor this legislation to reduce charitable filing fees for another year in Tennessee. By doing so, we will help ensure millions of dollars in contributions remain with non-profits that offer essential support to individuals across our state.”

Governor Bill Lee signed the legislation into law on April 14, 2022. Public Chapter Act 867 takes effect July 1, 2022. 

For more information about the Secretary of State’s Division of Business and Charitable Organizations, visit sos.tn.gov/charities.

You just read:

Tennessee Secretary of State and Tennessee General Assembly Save Tennessee Charities Over Two Million Dollars

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more
MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.