Results available for moose, bighorn sheep and mountain goat controlled hunt drawing

Hunters who applied for controlled hunts for moose, bighorn sheep and mountain goat hunts can see if they drew a tag by going to the controlled hunt results webpage. Any hunter may also still apply for moose through the Super Hunt drawing, and the deadline to apply for the first Super Hunt drawing is May 31.

Hunters are reminded if they applied for moose, sheep and goat they cannot apply for most deer, elk and pronghorn controlled hunts, but they can apply for Super Hunt tags. Anyone who draws a Super Hunt tag can hunt in any open hunt area for the species drawn, including general and controlled hunts.

Entries are $6 each for a single species and $20 for a Super Hunt combo that includes one tag for each species.