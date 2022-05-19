Maryland State Board of Education Hosts Meeting Tuesday, May 24

May 19, 2022

FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE:

Maryland State Board of Education Hosts Meeting

Tuesday, May 24

Meeting Features Special Recognition of Local Teachers of the Year for 2022;

Agenda Includes Blueprint Deep Dive on Early Childhood Education and a Data

Deep Dive on the Maryland School Report Card: Educator Qualifications

BALTIMORE, MD (May 19, 2022) – The Maryland State Board of Education (MSDE) will meet at 9 a.m. on Tuesday, May 24 at the Maryland State Department of Education, 200 W. Baltimore Street in the 7th floor State Board Room. The complete agenda and livestream are available at this link (http://marylandpublicschools.org/stateboard/Pages/meeting-agendas/2022/2022-05-24.aspx). The meeting will also be available via YouTube livestream (https://youtu.be/0iHmmCDMo24).

The meeting will feature special recognition of the 2022 local Teachers of the Year. The 24 educators were selected by their school systems for outstanding commitment to education, equity, and community leadership. They represent grade levels from pre-kindergarten through high school and teach in a variety of subject areas including Language Arts, Math, Social Studies, Science, Engineering, Computer Science and Visual Arts. Finalists will be selected from among these 24 exceptional educators, and the overall Maryland Teacher of the Year will be named this fall.

In addition to public comment, the meeting includes the continuation of the Blueprint Deep Dive on Early Childhood Education presentation, as well as a Data Deep Dive on the Maryland School Report Card: Educator Qualifications. The agenda also includes a summary of Maryland’s 2022 Legislative Session.

Public comment can be provided both in-person and virtually according to guidelines for participation. Registration is limited to 10 individuals and is first come, first served. Once the 10-person maximum is reached, additional individuals may be placed on a waiting list.

Registration for public comment opens the week prior to the Board meeting date and ends at 3 p.m. on Monday, May 23. Interested individuals can register by calling the Office of the State Board of Education at 410-767-0467 and leaving a message, or by emailing your request to stateboard.msde@maryland.gov. Confirmed registrants for public comment will be notified. Comments are limited to three minutes per speaker and monitored by staff.

The State Board has restored in-person meetings, open to the public. The State Board of Education and MSDE will continue to practice public health measures.

