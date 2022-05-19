Full Depth Reclamation Project Set to Begin Next Week on Austinville Road in Columbia Township, Bradford County

​Montoursville, PA – Motorists are advised that a full depth reclamation (FDR) project is set to begin next week on Route 4016 (Austinville Road) in Columbia Township, Bradford County.

The week of Monday, May 23, a Pennsylvania Department of Transportation (PennDOT) maintenance crew, will begin preparations for the FDR on Austinville Road between the intersection with Route 4037 (Old Royd Road) and the Tioga County line.

Motorists can expect alternating lane closures with flagging where work is being performed. Maintenance forces will provide homeowners access to their property each day. Work will be performed during daylight hours.

Full depth reclamation is a rehabilitation method that works by uniformly crushing, pulverizing and re-mixing the existing roadway to achieve a uniform and stable base. The process offers a cost-effective method to stabilizing the roadway prior to paving. Additional work on this project includes final paving and placing shoulders along the newly paved roadway.

Work on this project is expected to be completed by July of 2022, weather permitting.

Information about infrastructure in District 3 including completed work and significant projects, is available at www.penndot.gov/D3Results.

MEDIA CONTACT: Maggie Baker, 570-368-4202 or magbaker@pa.gov.

