Greenstein Bill to Increase Allowance to Veterans with Certain Wartime Service-Connected Disabilities

Trenton   In an effort to provide further assistance to veterans, the Senate Military and Veterans’ Affairs Committee today approved legislation sponsored by Senator Linda Greenstein, which would increase the annual allowance paid to veterans with certain wartime service-connected disabilities.

 

The bill, S-1536, would increase the annual payments by the State to veterans with certain wartime service-connected disabilities from $750 to $1,800. The payments would be distributed on a monthly basis.

 

“Payments to our war-time veterans with certain disabilities, who wore the uniform and sacrificed so much for our country, have not been increased in decades. While we can never repay that sacrifice in full, this legislation seeks to provide a more just and well-deserved compensation,” said Senator Greenstein (D-Mercer/Middlesex).

 

Under the bill, veterans who have sustained a total loss of sight, have paraplegia and permanent paralysis of lower parts of the body, have osteochondritis and permanent loss of the use of both legs, have hemiplegia and permanent paralysis of one leg and one arm or either side of the body, have had both hands, both feet, or one hand and one foot amputated, or have lost the use of both feet or both legs due to military service are entitled to an increase in their allowance.

 

The bill was released by committee by a vote of 4-0.

