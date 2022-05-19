At CAGR of 18.2%, Demand for Global Edible Insects Market Size & Share Projected to Hit at USD 1.8 Billion By 2028: Edible Insects Industry Growth Factors, Key Trends, Analysis & Forecast Report by Facts & Factors

[221+ Pages Report] According to a market research study published by Facts and Factors, the demand analysis of Global Edible Insects Market size & share revenue was valued at around USD 0.51billion in 2021 and is estimated to grow to about USD 1.8 billion by 2028, at a CAGR of approximately 18.2% between 2022 and 2028. The key market players are listed in the report with their revenues, sales, and strategies are Thailand Unique, Crowbar Protein, Agriprotein, Edible Inc., Cricket Flours LLC, Chapul Cricket Protein, Crik Nutrition, Kreca Ento-Food BV, HaoCheng Mealworms, Inc., Six Foods, Nutribug Ltd., GreenKnow, Bugolutely, Ecobars Pty Ltd., LaViewEye, Fluker’s Cricket Farm Inc., Crickers, Insectitos, and others.

/EIN News/ -- NEW YORK, NY, May 19, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Facts and Factors has published a new research report titled “Edible Insects Market - Global and Regional Industry Trends, Competitive Intelligence, Analysis of Data, Statistical Data, and Forecast 2022-2028” in its research database.

“According to the latest research study, the demand of global Edible Insects Market size & share was witnessed USD 0.51billion in 2021and it is expected to surpass around USD 1.8 billion Mark, by 2028, at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of about 18.2% during the forecast period 2022 to 2028.”

What are Edible Insects? How big is the Edible Insects Industry?

Report Overview:

Edible insects are insect species that are consumed by humans. Edible insects provide high-quality vitamins, protein, and amino acids that humans require. These insects have a greater food conversion rate and a lower production cost. Furthermore, they produce fewer greenhouse gases and ammonia than conventional farm animals.

Organic waste can also be used to grow edible insects. As a result, insects are a significant source of conventional protein production for direct human consumption.

Get a Free Sample PDF of this Research Report for more Insights with a Table of Content, Research Methodology, and Graphs - https://www.fnfresearch.com/sample/edible-insects-market



(A free sample of this report is available upon request; please contact us for more information.)

Our Free Sample Report Consists of the Following:

Introduction, Overview, and in-depth industry analysis are all included in the 2022 updated report.

The COVID-19 Pandemic Outbreak Impact Analysis is included in the package

About 221+ Pages Research Report (Including Recent Research)

Provide detailed chapter-by-chapter guidance on Request

Updated Regional Analysis with Graphical Representation of Size, Share, and Trends for the Year 2022

Includes Tables and figures have been updated

The most recent version of the report includes the Top Market Players, their Business Strategies, Sales Volume, and Revenue Analysis

Facts and Factors research methodology

(Please note that the sample of this report has been modified to include the COVID-19 impact study prior to delivery.)

Report Scope

Report Attribute Details Market Size in 2021 USD 1.8 Billion Projected Market Size in 2028 USD 1.8 Billion CAGR Growth Rate 18.2% CAGR Base Year 2021 Forecast Years 2022-2028 Key Market Players Thailand Unique, Crowbar Protein, Agriprotein, Edible Inc., Cricket Flours LLC, Chapul Cricket Protein, Crik Nutrition, Kreca Ento-Food BV, HaoCheng Mealworms, Inc., Six Foods, Nutribug Ltd., GreenKnow, Bugolutely, Ecobars Pty Ltd., LaViewEye, Fluker’s Cricket Farm Inc., Crickers, Insectitos, Bitty Foods, Bensbugs, BugEater Foods, Exo, Enviroflight, Protifarm, Gathr Foods, Entomo Farms., and Others Key Segment By Type of Product, Type of Insect, Application, and Region Major Regions Covered North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and the Middle East & Africa Purchase Options Request customized purchase options to meet your research needs. Explore purchase options



Global Edible Insects Market: Dynamics

Growth Factors:

Rising demand and awareness to propel market growth

With increased awareness of the potential benefits of edible insect products and increasing demand for naturally fortified ingredients, industry players are creating innovative methods to sell their products by offering discounts, free samples, and attractive packaging, which can be considered a key driver of the global edible insects market during the forecast period.

Restraints:



Stringent regulations and negative attitudes toward insects in some countries

In countries such as India, cultural beliefs and negative consumer perceptions can stifle market growth. Insufficient distribution channels and the lack of a legal framework governing the use of insects are expected to limit market growth during the forecast period.

Browse the full “Edible Insects Market By Type of Product (Insect Oil, Insect Meal, Insect Powder, and Whole Insect), By Type of Insect (Mealworms, Flies, Black Soldiers, Crickets, and Others), By Application (Food & Beverage and Animal Feed), and By Region - Global and Regional Industry Trends, Competitive Intelligence, Analysis of Data, Statistical Data, and Forecast 2022-2028” Report at https://www.fnfresearch.com/edible-insects-market



Edible Insects Market: COVID-19 Impact Analysis

The COVID-19 pandemic caused various hurdles to the food industry, notably meat producers around the world. The meat processing sector has encountered numerous obstacles, including the threat of halting production, distribution, mass transit, and other supply chain operations such as a shortage of labour, and product development delays.

The planned change in private capital investment and public finance plans further impeded the food sector's development. These variables are projected to have an impact on the meat-processing business, driving up demand for alternative protein sources such as edible insects.

Edible Insects Market: Segmentation Analysis

The global edible insects market is segmented on the basis of type of product, type of insect, application, and region.

Type of Product Segment Analysis

By type of product, the market is divided into insect oil, insect meal, insect powder, and whole insect.

During the forecast period, the insect powder segment is projected to expand at the fastest CAGR.

Type of Insect Segment Analysis

By type of insect, the market is divided into mealworms, flies, black soldiers, crickets, and others.

Crickets are expected to hold the largest market share in the edible insects market.

Application Segment Analysis

By application, the market is divided into food & beverage and animal feed.

During the forecast period, the food & beverage segment is projected to grow at the fastest CAGR.

Directly Purchase a copy of the report with TOC @ https://www.fnfresearch.com/buynow/su/edible-insects-market



Competitive Landscape

Some of the main competitors dominating the global edible insects market include -

Thailand Unique

Crowbar Protein

Agriprotein

Edible Inc.

Cricket Flours LLC

Chapul Cricket Protein

Crik Nutrition

Kreca Ento-Food BV

HaoCheng Mealworms Inc.

Six Foods

Nutribug Ltd.

GreenKnow

Bugolutely

Ecobars Pty Ltd.

LaViewEye

Fluker’s Cricket Farm Inc.

Crickers

Insectitos

Bitty Foods

Bensbugs

BugEater Foods

Exo

Enviroflight

Protifarm

Gathr Foods

Entomo Farms

Key Insights from Primary Research:

As per the analysis shared by our research analyst, the Edible Insects is expected to grow at a CAGR of 18.2% during the forecast period.

In Terms Of Revenue, the Edible Insects market size was worth at around US$ 1.8 Billion in 2021 and is likely to reach US$ 1.8 billion, by 2028.

Based on type of product, the insect powder segment is projected to expand at the highest CAGR over the forecast period.

Based on type of insect, the crickets will dominate the edible insect industry. High nutritive content, ease of cultivation & processing, adoption into recipes & food products, and growing popularity for cricket-based food products such as protein bars, protein powders, & snacks are driving crickets' rise.

On the basis of region, the North America holds a 38% share and is likely to be governed Edible Insects industry.

Key questions answered in this report:

What is the market size and growth rate forecast for Edible Insects industry?

What are the main driving factors propelling the Edible Insects Market forward?

What are the leading companies in the Edible Insects Industry?

What segments does the Edible Insects Market cover?

How can I receive a free copy of the Edible Insects Market sample report and company profiles?

Have Any Query? Ask Our Experts: https://www.fnfresearch.com/inquiry/edible-insects-market



Regional Dominance:

North America likely to dominate the global market

During the forecast period, North America is expected to grow at the highest CAGR for the global edible insects market. The increasing adoption of environmentally friendly protein-rich food products is driving up demand for edible insect foods in this region.

Furthermore, increasing acquaintance with insects as food, reducing food neophobia, and changing attitudes toward insects overall and as food are the primary drivers of the edible insects market in North America.

Recent Developments

March 2020: Protix BV, an insect farming manufacturer that nurtures black soldier fly larvae and stages them into additives such as lipids and proteins, announced an undisclosed amount of funding from Rabo Corporate to improve its insect processing plant in the Netherlands.

Protix BV, an insect farming manufacturer that nurtures black soldier fly larvae and stages them into additives such as lipids and proteins, announced an undisclosed amount of funding from Rabo Corporate to improve its insect processing plant in the Netherlands. May 2020: Trendlines Agrifood Fund Pte. Ltd. has made a second investment in Insectta Pte. Ltd., a Singapore-based start-up that extracts valuable biomaterials from insects (Fund of The Trendlines Group Ltd.). This advancement is predicted to boost the value and variety of products derived from food waste valorization.

Request for Customization on this Report as per your requirements - https://www.fnfresearch.com/customization/edible-insects-market



(We tailor your report to meet your specific research requirements. Inquire with our sales team about customising your report.)

The global edible insects market is segmented as follows:

By Type of Product

Insect Oil

Insect Meal

Insect Powder

Whole Insect

By Type of Insect

Mealworms

Flies

Black Soldiers

Crickets

Others

By Application

Food & Beverage

Animal Feed

By Region

North America U.S. Canada Rest of North America

Europe France UK Spain Germany Italy Rest of Europe

Asia Pacific China Japan India South Korea Rest of Asia Pacific

The Middle East & Africa Saudi Arabia South Africa Rest of the Middle East & Africa

Latin America Brazil Argentina Rest of Latin America



To know an additional revised 2022 list of market players, request a sample report: https://www.fnfresearch.com/sample/edible-insects-market



Browse Other Related Research Reports from Facts & Factors:

Packaged Edible Flower Market By Product (Dry Food, Wet/Canned Food, Nutritious Food, Snacks/Treats, and Others), By Pricing (Economy, Premium, and Super-Premium: Global Industry Outlook, Market Size, Business Intelligence, Consumer Preferences, Statistical Surveys, Comprehensive Analysis, Historical Developments, Current Trends, and Forecast 2020–2026

Agricultural Adjuvants Market By Crop Type (Cereals & Grains, Oilseeds & Pulses, Fruits & Vegetables, & Others), By Application (Herbicides, Fungicides, & Insecticides), By Adoption Stage (In-Formulation & Tank-Mix), By Formulation Type (Suspension Concentrates & Emulsifiable Concentrators), And By Regions - Global & Regional Industry Perspective, Comprehensive Analysis, and Forecast 2021 – 2026

Sustainable Palm Oil Market By Type (Palm Kernel Oil, Crude Palm Oil, and Others), By End-User (Edible Oil, Cosmetics, Surfactants, Bio-diesel, and Others), and By Regions: Global Industry Perspective, Comprehensive Analysis, and Forecast 2019 - 2026

Soy Protein Ingredients Market By Type (Soy Protein Flours, Soy Protein Concentrates, and Soy Protein Ingredients Isolates), By Application (Infant Foods, Animal Feed, Dairy Replacers, Functional Foods, Meat Alternatives, Bakery & Confectionery, and Others), and By Region-Global and Regional Industry Trends, Competitive Intelligence, Analysis of Data, Statistical Data, and Forecast 2022–2028

Food Anti-Caking Agents Market By Type (Calcium Compounds, Sodium Compounds, Silicon Dioxide, Magnesium Compounds, Microcrystalline Cellulose, and Other Types), By Application (Seasoning & Condiments, Bakery, Dairy Products, Soups & Sauces, and Other Applications), By Source (Synthetic, and Natural), and By Region - Global and Regional Industry Trends, Market Insights, Data analysis, Historical Information, and Forecast 2022–2028

Frozen Bakery Products Market By Category (Gluten-Free, Conventional), By Product Type (Bread and Rolls, Cakes and Pastries, Cookies and Biscuits, Others), By End use (Food Service, Food Retail), and By Region – Global and Regional Industry Overview, Market Intelligence, Comprehensive Analysis, Historical Data, and Forecast 2022 – 2028

About Facts & Factors:

Facts & Factors is a leading market research organization offering industry expertise and scrupulous consulting services to clients for their business development. The reports and services offered by Facts and Factors are used by prestigious academic institutions, start-ups, and companies globally to measure and understand the changing international and regional business backgrounds.

Our client’s/customer’s conviction on our solutions and services has pushed us in delivering always the best. Our advanced research solutions have helped them in appropriate decision-making and guidance for strategies to expand their business.

Follow Us on LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/company/fnfresearch



Follow Us on Twitter: https://twitter.com/fnfresearch



Follow Us on Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/factsandfactors/



Contact Us:

Sanu Thomas

USA: +1 347 690-0211

United Kingdom: +44 2032 894158

Japan: +81 50 5806 9039

India: +91 96043 17127

Email: sales@fnfresearch.com

Web: https://www.fnfresearch.com

