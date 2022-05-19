The Global Contraceptive Drugs Market to Witness Upsurge in Growth with a CAGR of 4.32% During the Study Period (2019-27) | DelveInsight

The Contraceptive Drugs market is expected to grow significantly due to the increasing number of cases of unintended pregnancies among people. Another contributing factor is the rising focus of national and international organizations on popularizing family planning programs and activities across the globe to possibly reduce the population burden in the coming years. Additionally, product development activities in terms of non-hormonal products such as the Phexxi gel, product approvals, and regulatory support such as assigning of special designations also play a key role in establishing an upward growth trend in the Contraceptive Drugs market during the forecast period from 2022 to 2027.

According to the latest report published by DelveInsight Contraceptive Drugs Market Insight, the global Contraceptive Drugs market is expected to witness appreciable growth owing to a surge in the number of cases of unintended pregnancies, the growing popularity of family planning among couples among other reasons. Additionally, the growing focus of governments and national and international organizations across the globe on creating awareness regarding population burden and creating awareness regarding family planning tools is another key factor driving the growth of Contraceptive Drugs across the globe. This has further resulted in an increased interest among manufacturers in developing and launching medication such as non-hormonal formulations as hormonal formulations do have significant side effects associated with them. Therefore, this report will provide an in-depth understanding of the Contraceptive Drugs market which will further benefit the competitors or stakeholders operating in the Contraceptive Drugs market.

Key Takeaways From the Contraceptive Drugs Market Report

As per DelveInsight estimates, North America is anticipated to dominate the global Contraceptive Drugs market during the forecast period.

The leading Contraceptive Drugs companies with various oral contraceptive drugs such as Abbvie Inc, BAYER AG, Viatris Inc, Gedeon Richter Plc., Agile Therapeutics, Evofem Biosciences, Inc., Amneal Pharmaceuticals LLC., Pfizer Inc, Hana, Maxwellia Ltd., Piramal Enterprises, Mankind Pharma, HLL Lifecare Limited, Theramex, Besins Healthcare, Marlborough Pharmaceuticals, Teva Pharmaceuticals USA, Inc , and others are currently working in the Contraceptive Drugs market.

, and others are currently working in the Contraceptive Drugs market. In May 2020 , the US Food and Drug Administration approved Phexxi™ (lactic acid, citric acid and potassium bitartrate) vaginal gel for the prevention of pregnancy in females with reproductive potential.

, the US Food and Drug Administration approved (lactic acid, citric acid and potassium bitartrate) vaginal gel for the prevention of pregnancy in females with reproductive potential. In January 2020, Bayer and Daré Bioscience entered into an exclusive license agreement for the US commercial rights to investigational hormone-free, monthly contraceptive Ovaprene®. As per this agreement, Bayer may commercialize Daré’s investigational contraceptive product, Ovaprene® in the United States once approved by the FDA.

entered into an exclusive license agreement for the US commercial rights to investigational hormone-free, monthly contraceptive Ovaprene®. As per this agreement, Bayer may commercialize Daré’s investigational contraceptive product, Ovaprene® in the United States once approved by the FDA. In December 2020, Gedeon Richter Plc. signed an asset purchase agreement with Janssen Pharmaceutica NV in respect of Janssen’s Outside US Evra® transdermal contraceptive patch assets. The transaction amounted to approximately USD 263.5 million.

signed an asset purchase agreement with in respect of Janssen’s Outside US Evra® transdermal contraceptive patch assets. The transaction amounted to approximately Thus, owing to such developments in the Contraceptive Drugs market, there will be rapid growth observed in the Contraceptive Drugs market during the forecast period.

Contraceptive Drugs

Contraceptive drugs are medications with the primary action to avoid conception by preventing the fusion of the gametes by employing different techniques such as the inhibition of follicular development, ovulation which is followed majorly in oral contraceptive pills, as well as making the environment hostile for the sperms to survive as followed by spermicidal products.

If a woman takes the oral contraceptive pill consistently — meaning don't skip a day or two — it has the potential to be 99% successful in preventing pregnancy. However, taking the pill correctly can be challenging, which is why 9 out of every 100 women who use the oral contraceptive pill will have an unwanted pregnancy each year. The tablet is most reliable when taken consistently at the same time each day. Consistency helps to keep hormone levels stable.

Contraceptive Drugs Market Insights

Geographically, the global Contraceptive Drugs market is studied for North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and Rest of the World. In terms of the largest market share, North America is expected to amass a significant revenue share in the global Contraceptive Drugs market in the year 2021 and expected to do the same during the forecast period. Some of the factors responsible for the growth of the North American Contraceptive Drugs market are the rising incidence of unintended pregnancies in the region, rise in focus towards family planning and prevention of unintended pregnancy, growing use of emergency oral contraceptive pills amongst females, and rising awareness pertaining to modern contraception methods, along with the presence of key manufacturers in the region are certain factors that are expected to contribute in the growth of the North American Contraceptive Drugs market growth. However, the superiority of North America will be majorly challenged by the European Contraceptive Drugs market.

Contraceptive Drugs Market Dynamics

One of the key factors driving the expansion of the Contraceptive Drugs market is an increase in unwanted pregnancies throughout the world, which is projected to impact the demand for Contraceptive pills. Another significant factor driving the increasing demand for the oral contraceptive pill is the increased emphasis of governments and international organizations on popularising population control, which is projected to fuel contraceptive demand throughout the forecast period. Moreover, the impact of the disruption of the contraceptive drug supply chain and the direct surge in unintended pregnancies across the globe, particularly in emerging economies, added to the growing need for contraceptive drugs, providing a positive growth outlook for the Contraceptive Drugs market during the forecast period.

However, contraceptive drug side effects and a lack of protection against sexually transmitted diseases may be deterrents to the expansion of the Contraceptive Drugs Market.

Additionally, the Contraceptive Drugs market was impacted by the imposition of the lockdown due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Even though this specific Contraceptive Drugs market maintained a high product demand during the COVID-19 pandemic, there was a significant disruption in supply chain wherein products such as oral contraceptive pills, creams, and gels failed to reach government-run distribution centers primarily in developing countries. Although, the post-pandemic scenario provides an opportune environment for revenue generation for the Contraceptive Drugs market due to the resumption of activities in full capacity helping in the restoration of the supply chain thereby improving the market outlook for the Contraceptive Drugs market during the forecast period (2022-2027).

Scope of the Contraceptive Drugs Market Report

Coverage : Global

Global Study Period: 2019-2027

2019-2027 Market Segmentation By Types of Contraceptive Drugs - Oral Contraceptive Pills (Combination And Progestin-Only), Injectables, Topical Contraceptives (Gels & Jellies, Patches, and Creams)

Oral Contraceptive Pills (Combination And Progestin-Only), Injectables, Topical Contraceptives (Gels & Jellies, Patches, and Creams) Market Segmentation By Distribution Channels - Hospitals, Clinics, Retail Pharmacies, Online Pharmacies, and Others

Hospitals, Clinics, Retail Pharmacies, Online Pharmacies, and Others Market Segmentation By Geography - North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and Rest of World

- North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and Rest of World Key Contraceptive Drugs Companies - Abbvie Inc, BAYER AG, Viatris Inc, Gedeon Richter Plc., Agile Therapeutics, Evofem Biosciences, Inc., Amneal Pharmaceuticals LLC., Pfizer Inc, Hana, Maxwellia Ltd., Piramal Enterprises, Mankind Pharma, HLL Lifecare Limited, Theramex, Besins Healthcare, Marlborough Pharmaceuticals, Teva Pharmaceuticals USA, Inc, among others

Abbvie Inc, BAYER AG, Viatris Inc, Gedeon Richter Plc., Agile Therapeutics, Evofem Biosciences, Inc., Amneal Pharmaceuticals LLC., Pfizer Inc, Hana, Maxwellia Ltd., Piramal Enterprises, Mankind Pharma, HLL Lifecare Limited, Theramex, Besins Healthcare, Marlborough Pharmaceuticals, Teva Pharmaceuticals USA, Inc, among others Porter’s Five Forces Analysis, Product Profiles, Case Studies, KOL's Views, Analyst's View

DelveInsight Analysis: The Contraceptive Drugs market size is expected to grow at a CAGR of 4.32% to reach USD 11.04 billion by 2027.

