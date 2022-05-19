Edge Artificial Intelligence (AI) Software Market Analysis Worth USD 2,519.3 Million in 2028 | Emergen Research

Emergen Research Logo

Edge Artificial Intelligence (AI) Software Market Trends – Rising need for real-time operations

Increasing art of AI applications and rapid introduction of 5G network are key factors driving revenue growth of the global edge Artificial Intelligence (AI) software market” — Emergen Research

VANCOUVER, BRITISH COLUMBIA, CANADA, May 19, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The global edge Artificial Intelligence (AI) software market size reached USD 585.1 Million in 2020 and is expected to register a CAGR of 20.1%, during the forecast period, according to latest analysis by Emergen Research. Global edge Artificial Intelligence software market revenue growth is expected to be driven by increasing number of AI applications, rapid introduction of 5G network globally, and rising demand for real-time operations, which are crucial for robotics and self-driving vehicles.

The Global Edge Artificial Intelligence (AI) Software Market Research Report has been formulated by analysis of key business details and extensive geographical spread of the Edge Artificial Intelligence (AI) Software industry. The study offers comprehensive coverage of the qualitative and quantitative analysis of the Edge Artificial Intelligence (AI) Software market along with crucial statistical data about the Edge Artificial Intelligence (AI) Software market.

Market Dynamics:

The report offers insightful information about the market dynamics of the Edge Artificial Intelligence (AI) Software market. It offers SWOT analysis, PESTEL analysis, and Porter’s Five Forces analysis to present a better understanding of the Edge Artificial Intelligence (AI) Software market, competitive landscape, factors affecting it, and to predict the growth of the industry. It also offers the impact of various market factors along with the effects of the regulatory framework on the growth of the Edge Artificial Intelligence (AI) Software market.

Competitive Landscape:

Furthermore, the report includes an in-depth analysis of the competitive landscape. The segment covers a comprehensive overview of the company profiles along with product profiles, production capacities, products/services, pricing analysis, profit margins, and manufacturing process developments. The report also covers strategic business measures undertaken by the companies to gain substantial market share. The report provides insightful information about recent mergers and acquisitions, product launches, collaborations, joint ventures, partnerships, agreements, and government deals.

Key Companies Profiled in the Report:

Microsoft Corporation, Alphabet Inc., Nutanix, Inc., International Business Machines Corporation, Synaptics Incorporated, Bragi GmbH, TIBCO Software Inc., FogHorn Systems, Inc., Invision AI Inc., and Amazon Web Services.

Emergen Research has segmented the global edge AI software market on the basis of component, data source, application, end-use, and region:

Component Outlook (Revenue, USD Million; 2018–2028)

Services

Solutions

Data Source Outlook (Revenue, USD Million; 2018–2028)

Mobile Data

Biometric Data

Video & Image Recognition

Sensor Data

Speech Recognition

Application Outlook (Revenue, USD Million; 2018–2028)

Video Surveillance

Telemetry

Autonomous Vehicles

Remote Monitoring

Field Service Support

Energy Management

Smart Wearables

Precision Agriculture

Predictive Maintenance

Access Management

Point of Sales

Augmented Reality & Virtual Reality

Others

End-Use Outlook (Revenue, USD Million; 2018–2028)

Manufacturing

Government

BFSI

Healthcare

Retail

Telecom

Media & Entertainment

Energy & Utilities

Automotive

Others

Regional Segmentation;

North America (U.S., Canada)

Europe (U.K., Italy, Germany, France, Rest of EU)

Asia Pacific (India, Japan, China, South Korea, Australia, Rest of APAC)

Latin America (Chile, Brazil, Argentina, Rest of Latin America)

Middle East & Africa (Saudi Arabia, U.A.E., South Africa, Rest of MEA)

Key Highlights from the Report

The solution segment revenue is expected to expand at a significant CAGR during the forecast period. Increasing adoption of edge AI software across various industries due to high flexibility and support provided by edge AI solutions is expected to boost revenue growth of this segment going ahead.

The video & image recognition segment is expected to lead in terms of revenue over the forecast period due to increasing adoption of edge AI software for video & image recognition across various industries.

The video surveillance segment is expected to lead in terms of revenue over the forecast period due to increasing adoption of edge AI software for video surveillance to enhance surveillance and tracking while decreasing the quantity of data transferred to the cloud.

The telecom segment is expected to lead in terms of revenue over the forecast period due to increasing adoption of edge AI software among telecom companies to manage mobile generated data for business process.

Factors such as increasing strategic alliances among major IT companies to develop advanced edge AI software in countries in North America is expected to drive growth of the market in the region during the forecast period.

