Kettle Falls, Northport join Revenue’s combined licensing service

All cities in northeast Washington now partner with the Business Licensing Service

OLYMPIA, Wash. – May 19, 2022 – A pair of cities on the upper Columbia River are the next two local partners to join the Department of Revenue’s Business Licensing Service (BLS).

Northport, located about seven miles south of the Canadian border, joins the BLS today. Kettle Falls, situated at the confluence of the Kettle River and the Columbia River, joins BLS on June 9. Both cities are in Stevens County and are the last northeast Washington cities to join the state service that links commerce for more than 200 municipalities in Washington.

This summer, all north-central Washington municipalities will link local licensing processes when Elmer City, Nespelem, and Pateros also join BLS.

Auburn, a fast-growing suburb of nearly 100,000 residents, will be the final Puget Sound-area community to join the state’s premiere licensing one-stop solution in September. Businesses access the streamlined licensing service through the same portal they use to report state taxes.

Find the list of all BLS local partners on the City license endorsements page.

