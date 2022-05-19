Texan Insurance Acquires its Second Agency In Three Months, Expanding its Reach to Crosby, Texas
Texan Insurance Acquires Marek Insurance in Crosby, TexasHOUSTON, TEXAS, UNITED STATES, May 19, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- On January 31, 2022, Texan Insurance acquired Marek Insurance in an all-cash transaction.
Texan Insurance acquires Marek Insurance in Crosby, Tx, making its second agency purchase in three months and bringing its employee count to 75. The entire staff from Marek Insurance will continue to work for the agency to serve their clients.
Since 1983, Marek Insurance Agency has been a leading independent, full-service insurance agency in the Crosby area, specializing in personal and commercial insurance needs. As a five-star rated agency, Marek Insurance has stood as a pillar in the Crosby community for nearly 40 years.
“We are excited to expand Texan Insurance’s reach into Crosby, Texas with the talented team from Marek. We want to continue the legacy that Ted Marek has built by providing superior service to Crosby residents and businesses,” stated Zackry Sadler, Sales Director for Texan Insurance. “This acquisition marks a strategic step in Texan’s efforts of expanding its footprint outside of the Houston Metropolitan area.”
“This acquisition proves that the Texan Insurance brand is ready to grow throughout Texas with other agencies that share the same values as Texan,” said Rahim Virani, President of Texan Insurance.
Texan Insurance is a full-service, family-owned and operated insurance agency serving the greater Houston, Texas area since 1985. The company is affiliated with over 40 of the best insurance companies in Texas and Louisiana to service personal and commercial insurance needs. With over 1000 five-star reviews on Google, and an “A+” rating from the Better Business Bureau. Texan Insurance has built a strong reputation for providing exceptional customer experiences. Learn more about Texan Insurance.
For questions regarding your agency or if you are interested in selling your insurance agency, contact Zackry Sadler at (281) 953-4480.
Zackry Sadler
Texan Insurance
+1 (281) 953-4480
ZSadler@texaninsurance.com