Investiture for Iowa Court of Appeals Judge Mary E. Chicchelly May 20, 2022

On Friday, May 20, 2022, at 3:30 p.m., Governor Kim Reynolds will administer the oath of office to Iowa Court of Appeals Judge Mary E. Chicchelly in a public ceremony in the Iowa Supreme Court Courtroom at the Iowa Judicial Building located at 1111 E. Court Avenue, Des Moines, IA 50319.

Judge Mary E. Chicchelly

Judge Chicchelly was born and raised in Cedar Rapids and earned her Bachelor of Arts degree from the University of Iowa in 1989 and her J.D. from the University of Iowa College of Law in 1992. Her past work experience includes serving as a judicial clerk for Iowa Judicial District 2A from 1992-1993, practicing law in Fort Dodge from 1993-1995 and then in Waterloo from 1995-1997.

From 1997 until her appointment to the Iowa District Court bench in March 2013, she was a partner in the law firm of Seidl & Chicchelly in Cedar Rapids. Judge Chicchelly is a member of the American Bar Association, Iowa State Bar Association, Linn County Bar Association and Dean Mason Ladd Inn of Court (Emeritus). Judge Chicchelly previously served as a member and past delegate to the ABA National Conference of State Trial Judges, is a past president of the Iowa Judges Association and current member of the Iowa Judges Association Board. She is married and has two daughters.

Judge Chicchelly fills the vacancy created by the retirement of Judge Michael Mullins.

Media Advisory: If you wish to be present for the entire ceremony and have camera and recording equipment to install, please arrive twenty minutes in advance of the ceremony. If you have additional requirements, Marissa Gaal at marissa.gaal@iowacourts.gov.