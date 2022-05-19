CapinCrouse Celebrates 50 Years of Empowering Nonprofits
CapinCrouse LLP, a national CPA and consulting firm founded to serve mission-focused nonprofits, has remained true to its vision for five decades.
Because we only serve nonprofits, our entire team understands the unique challenges nonprofits face. This focus also helps us fully understand and support our clients’ goals, vision, and growth.”INDIANAPOLIS, IN, UNITED STATES, May 19, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- CapinCrouse LLP, a national CPA and consulting firm, is commemorating 50 years of serving mission-focused nonprofit organizations.
Richard (Dick) F. Capin founded the firm in 1972, at a time when there was little in the way of guidelines or best practices to help the leaders of Christian ministries know how to comply with government regulations, prepare proper financial reporting, or implement effective internal controls. Capin’s goal was to serve international mission-focused ministries with his accounting and business expertise. It was not about doing accounting, he often said, but about doing ministry through accounting. The new firm began receiving many questions and requests from nonprofits seeking guidance and continued to grow to meet demand.
The firm has remained dedicated to serving nonprofits for the past five decades. Today, CapinCrouse continues to only serve nonprofits and has over 1,500 clients across the United States, including domestic and international outreach organizations, universities and seminaries, churches and denominations, foundations, media ministries, rescue missions, and many others.
“It is our mission to be empowered professionals providing innovative service to organizations whose outcomes are measured in lives changed,” says Managing Partner Fran Brown, who credits the firm’s growth to its full and unwavering commitment to this specialized practice area. “Because we only serve nonprofits, our entire team understands the unique challenges nonprofits face. This focus also helps us fully understand and support our clients’ goals, vision, and growth.”
CapinCrouse has over 200 employees and has been named an IPA 200 Firm by INSIDE Public Accounting (IPA) for five consecutive years, designated an Accounting Today Top Regional Leader for both 2021 and 2022, and certified as a Best Workplace by the Best Workplaces Institute. More information about the firm’s history is available at capincrouse.com/history.
About CapinCrouse LLP
As a national full-service CPA and consulting firm devoted to serving nonprofit organizations, CapinCrouse provides audit, consulting, tax, and cybersecurity services to organizations whose outcomes are measured in lives changed. The firm’s employees, who live in 28 states across the U.S., serve clients in almost all 50 states and more than 60 countries around the world.
With a network of offices across the nation, CapinCrouse has the resources of a large firm and the personal touch of a local firm. Learn more at capincrouse.com.
