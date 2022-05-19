U.S. 1 (Baltimore Pike) Lane Closures Scheduled for Paving, Concrete Patching in Chadds Ford and Concord Townships

King of Prussia, PA – U.S. 1 (Baltimore Pike) motorists will encounter lane closures in Chadds Ford and Concord townships, Delaware County, for concrete patching and resurfacing under a project to repair and resurface approximately six miles of U.S. 1 (Baltimore Pike), the Pennsylvania Department of Transportation (PennDOT) announced today.

The work locations and schedules are:

Sunday, May 22, through Thursday, May 26 from 7:00 PM to 7:00 AM, periodic lane closures are scheduled in both directions on U.S. 1 (Baltimore Pike) between Chadds Ford School Drive/Fairville Road and U.S. 202 (Wilmington Pike) for paving; and

Sunday, May 22, through Thursday, May 26, a 24-hour lane closure is scheduled in both directions on U.S. 1 (Baltimore Pike) between Pole Cat Road and Thornton Road for concrete patching.



Motorists are advised to allow extra time when traveling through the work areas because backups and delays will occur due to these operations. All scheduled activities are weather dependent.

Under this project, PennDOT's contractor will mill, overlay, and rehabilitate the existing pavement; perform concrete patching and concrete base repair as needed; construct new concrete curbed median; install new pavement markings, rumble strips, delineators, and signs; and upgrade guiderail and curb ramps.



Allan Myers, LP of Worcester, Montgomery County, is the general contractor on the $13.7 million project, which is financed with 80 percent federal and 20 percent state funds.

MEDIA CONTACT: Brad Rudolph, 610-205-6800

