North Coventry Township to Restrict Route 724 (Schuylkill Road) for Utility Improvement

05/19/2022

King of Prussia, PA – North Coventry Township is planning a single lane closure with flagging on Route 724 (Schuylkill Road) between South Keim Street and Keim Street in North Coventry Township, Chester County, beginning Monday, May 23, for utility construction, the Pennsylvania Department of Transportation (PennDOT) announced today. The closure will be in place Mondays through Fridays from 9:00 AM to 3:00 PM through Friday, June 17.


Motorists are advised to allow extra time when traveling through the work area because backups and delays will occur. All scheduled activities are weather dependent.


North Coventry Township will complete this project under a PennDOT Highway Occupancy Permit. 


Motorists can check conditions on major roadways by visiting www.511PA.com or downloading the 511PA mobile application. 511PA, which is free and available 24 hours a day, provides traffic delay warnings, weather forecasts, traffic speed information and access to more than 1,000 traffic cameras. 


For a complete list of construction projects impacting state-owned highways in Bucks, Chester, Delaware, Montgomery, and Philadelphia counties, visit the District 6 Traffic Bulletin.





MEDIA CONTACT: Krys Johnson, 610-205-6797



# # #



