Increase In Demand For Industrial Automation Is To Drive Streaming Analytics Market Growth At A Huge Rate Of 29% As Per The Business Research Company's Streaming Analytics Global Market Report 2022

/EIN News/ -- LONDON, May 19, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- According to The Business Research Company’s research report on the streaming analytics market, the increasing demand for industrial automation is significantly driving the growth of the streaming analytics market. Automation refers to the application of technologies with minimal human intervention for producing and delivering goods and services. The majority of the industrial sectors are adopting automated technologies to cut back on errors, analyze real-time information, and lower processing costs. The increasing demand for automation in various industries is directly promoting the increased use of streaming analytics tools and services. For instance, according to the Future of Jobs Survey 2020 and the World Economic Forum, 50% of business leaders are planning to adopt automation of repetitive tasks, and 85% of business leaders said that automation will give them more time to focus on the important goals of the company. Therefore, the increase in demand for industrial automation is expected to drive the growth of the streaming analytics market going forward.



The global streaming analytics market size is expected to grow from $13.12 billion in 2021 to $17.24 billion in 2022 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 31.5%. The global streaming analytics market share is expected to grow to $48.85 billion in 2026 at a CAGR of 29.7%.

Technological advancement is a key trend gaining popularity in the streaming analytics market. Major companies operating in the streaming analytics sector are focused on developing new technological solutions to strengthen their position. For instance, in March 2021, KX, a UK-based data analysis software company, launched KX Insights, a cloud-based platform for streaming analytics. It uses streaming analytics technology to deliver scalable real-time data insights without the need for complicated upgrades, additional infrastructure, or the need to optimize for different cloud environments.

Major players in the streaming analytics market are Microsoft Corporation, IBM Corporation, Oracle Corporation, SAP SE, TIBCO Software Inc., Software AG, Striim Inc., Impetus Technologies Inc., SAS Institute Inc., Informatica Inc., Guavus Inc., Google, Cloudera Inc., and Conviva.

The global streaming analytics market analysis report is segmented by component into software, service; by deployment mode into on-premise, cloud; by organization size into large enterprises, small and medium sized enterprises; by industry vertical into BFSI, IT and telecom, manufacturing, government, retail and e-commerce, media and entertainment, healthcare, energy and utilities, others.

North America was the largest region in the streaming analytics market in 2021. Asia-Pacific is expected to be the fastest-growing region in the global streaming analytics market during the forecast period. The regions covered in the global streaming analytics market report are Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, the Middle East, and Africa.

