GlobalData Plc: FDA Approved 122 New Drug Applications and Biologics License Applications in 2021

The total number of innovative NME cell/gene therapy and non-NME NDAs has risen since 2020

/EIN News/ -- LONDON, May 19, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- In 2021, the FDA approved 122 New Drug Applications (NDAs) and Biologics License Applications (BLAs), including new molecular entities (NMEs), biologics approved as BLAs through the Center for Biologics Evaluation and Research (CBER), and new formulations of older drugs. There were four NME cell/gene therapy approvals in 2021, the highest over the last decade. These include two cell therapies and two gene-modified cell therapies.



The New Drug Approvals and Their Contract Manufacture – 2022 Edition report offered by GlobalData Plc analyzes the performance of the pharmaceutical CMO industry, using NDA and BLA approvals by the FDA and new active substance (NAS) approvals by the European Medicines Agency’s (EMA’s) central pathway as the primary indicators of performance. FDA, NDA, and BLA approvals include NMEs, as well as reformulations of previously approved APIs. The EMA approvals include all NAS. NAS are chemical substances not previously approved in the EU, or derivatives of previously approved APIs that differ significantly from the previously approved product in safety or efficacy.

Key Findings

NDA approvals were high in 2021 for small-cap and mega-cap companies compared to historic standards. This trend is potentially advantageous to CMOs, given that historically their clients are more likely to be smaller companies that are unable to invest in their facilities or enhance their capabilities. For small-cap company sponsors, the number of NDAs is the second-highest recorded over the last decade, with the highest occurring in 2018.

FDA, NDA, and BLA Approvals Overview

NME Small Molecule

NME Cell/Gene Therapy

NME Biologic

Non-NME NDA Approvals

The overall number of approved biologic NMEs has been increasing, with 2021 seeing the highest number of advanced therapy medicinal product (ATMP) and traditional biologic NME approvals over the last 10 years, with approval numbers continuing to recover from a drop in 2019. Pharma companies are drawn to the development of biologics over small molecules, given biologics’ high profitability and additional exclusivity protection.

FDA NDA Approvals by Sponsor Type

Small-Cap Companies

Mega-Cap Companies

Mid-Cap Companies

Large-Cap Companies

Private Companies





NDA approvals were relatively high in 2021 for small-cap companies and mega-cap companies. However, the number of approved products sponsored by large and private companies decreased since 2020, varying markedly in the case of large-cap, which had its lowest number of associated approvals recorded in the last decade. Mid-cap companies’ count of drugs increased very slightly from 2021 but they still tend to account for the fewest approvals as a group.

Leading CMOs and Pharma Companies Making a Mark in Dose Manufacturing

Celgene Corp

Enzyvant Therapeutics Inc

Juno Therapeutics Inc

Mallinckrodt LLC

Merck Sharp & Dohme Corp

Pfizer Inc

ProMetic BioTherapeutics Inc

VBI Vaccines Inc

Almac

Catalent

